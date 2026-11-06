Commonwealth War Graves Project Lights Palace of Westminster

Images of five fallen soldiers from the Battle of the Somme will be projected onto the Palace of Westminster to honor the 110th anniversary. This project by the CWGC and Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle commemorates 400,000 British casualties with specific tributes to individual heroes.

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission and Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle have announced a commemorative display at the Palace of Westminster to mark the 110th anniversary of the Battle of the Somme. This project involves projecting images of fallen soldiers onto the historic building during Remembrance Sunday to honor those who died in the conflict.

Historical Context of the Somme Offensive

The Battle of the Somme, a major engagement in France during World War One, resulted in British casualties exceeding 400,000 over a four-month period. The opening day alone claimed the lives of 19,240 soldiers, marking one of the deadliest days in British military history. This new lighting initiative seeks to bring the human cost of that battle into the public consciousness by highlighting individual stories from over a century ago.

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Speakers Role in Modern Remembrance

Sir Lindsay Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, emphasized the profound impact of the Somme on every corner of the kingdom. His collaboration with the Commonwealth War Graves Commission aims to ensure that the sacrifices made by individuals are not forgotten. The display transforms the Palace of Westminster into a canvas for remembering specific heroes who lost their lives.

Stories of Welsh and Scottish Heroes

The display will feature Company Sergeant Major Edward Dick Thomas of the 16th Battalion Welsh Regiment, who was killed on July 7, 1916, at Mametz Wood. A police sergeant and former rugby player for Wales, Thomas never had his body found, and his name is engraved on the Thiepval Memorial. Representing Scotland is Lieutenant Eric Milroy, a former rugby international killed on July 18, 1916, at Delville Wood. Milroy famously told his mother he would not keep well back, and she subsequently left a light on in the front room every night, though he also has no known grave.

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Contributions of Nurses and Northern Irish Officers

Voluntary Civilian nurse Barbara St John will also be honored, having died in October 1916 from scarlet fever while running a 35-bed surgical ward at Etaples. Captain James Davidson from Northern Ireland is featured for his service as a machine gun commander for the Ulster Division. Davidson was killed just weeks after announcing his engagement, leading the 108th Brigade. These diverse stories highlight the widespread loss across different roles and regions of the United Kingdom.

The Tragic Tale of Lieutenant Vere Harmsworth

Lieutenant The Hon Vere Harmsworth was only 21 when he died leading his men at the Battle of Ancre in November 1916. The son of the first Viscount Rothermere, Harmsworth had previously trained for the Royal Navy but lost his hearing before the war. Undeterred, he joined the Royal Naval Division and survived the Gallipoli campaign before requesting a transfer to France. He wrote to an uncle about his calling before the final attack, stating he might have been born to live only 21 years. During the assault on three German lines, Harmsworth was shot in the throat and shoulder but continued to lead until a shell killed him instantly. Historians suggest he may have been recommended for a Victoria Cross, but no fellow officers survived to write the citation.