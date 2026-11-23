A virus carried by billions worldwide may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s through inflammation and changes in the brain.

A virus carried by billions of people globally may be linked to a substantially higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease or dementia, according to a new analysis.

Researchers at the University of Southern California Keck School of Medicine found that people infected with herpes simplex virus type 1 , best known as a cause of oral herpes and cold sores, had 48 percent higher odds of developing either condition. HSV-1 is extremely common, infecting an estimated two-thirds of the global population under 50. The finding comes from a systematic review and meta-analysis published in Open Forum Infectious Diseases.

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Researchers analyzed 11 studies involving 56,292 people, with an average age of 66.1 years. Overall, HSV-1 infection was associated with 1.48 times the odds of dementia or Alzheimer’s. When Alzheimer’s was considered separately, the increase was 44 percent. Jeffrey D. Klausner, a study author and clinical professor of medicine, population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, told Newsweek that the relative increase should be considered alongside a person’s underlying lifetime risk.

"The average lifetime risk for Alzheimer’s disease is about 10 percent for a 45-year-old man and 20 percent for a 45-year-old woman," Klausner said. "Those average risks already include the fact that about two thirds of people have HSV-1 infection. " He estimated that without HSV-1, lifetime risk could be around five to 10 percent for men and 10 to 20 percent for women, rising to approximately 10 to 15 percent and 20 to 25 percent, respectively, with infection.

"The bottom line is that HSV-1 infection likely does increase the risk," Klausner added. There are plausible explanations for the relationship. HSV-1 can enter the central nervous system and remain dormant for life. Researchers have proposed that infection and reactivation could promote inflammation, immune activity and biological changes associated with neurodegeneration.

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However, the findings do not establish that HSV-1 causes Alzheimer’s. Many of the studies were retrospective, diagnostic methods differed and there was substantial variation between some results. The authors said prospective and intervention studies are needed to clarify whether the relationship is causal.

Manisha Parulekar, the co-director of the Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health at Hackensack University Medical Center and associate professor at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, said the findings strengthen the theory that dormant infections may contribute to chronic neuroinflammation and cognitive decline.

"These findings strongly echo other recent research highlighting how managing viral loads can protect the aging brain," Parulekar told Newsweek. She pointed to research suggesting that controlling viral infections may offer clues about protecting the aging brain, including a 2024 study that found older adults receiving a recombinant shingles vaccine had a lower risk of dementia.

Still, Parulekar, who was not involved in the research, said that “we still need large-scale, randomized controlled trials” to determine whether antiviral treatments or targeted vaccines can prevent cognitive decline. Klausner similarly said stronger causal evidence could come from an effective HSV-1 cure or vaccine, followed by research establishing whether preventing or eliminating the infection also reduces Alzheimer’s risk.

"If we can cure or prevent HSV-1, we can prove that curing or preventing HSV-1 also prevents Alzheimer’s disease," he said. "Unfortunately, the research in HSV-1 cure or vaccines is poorly funded and while ongoing is slow. We need Congress to fund HSV-1 cure and vaccine research at a level similar to cancer and other common and serious diseases.

" Reference Forest Lin, Alexander T Hong, Ivan Y Luu, Arjun P Vij, Katherine A Lewis, Melissa L Wilson, Jeffrey D Klausner, Association Between Herpes Simplex Virus-1 Infection and Dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis, Open Forum Infectious Diseases, 2026;, ofag707, https://doi.org/10.1093/ofid/ofag707 Contact Newsweek editors on this story: Kara Dolman and Paul Donnelley. A virus carried by billions of people globally may be linked to a substantially higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease orResearchers analyzed 11 studies involving 56,292 people, with an average age of 66.1 years.

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Overall, HSV-1 infection was associated with 1.48 times the odds of dementia or Alzheimer’s. When Alzheimer’s was considered separately, the increase was 44 percent. Jeffrey D. Klausner, a study author and clinical professor of medicine, population and public health sciences at the Keck School of Medicine of USC, toldthat the relative increase should be considered alongside a person’s underlying lifetime risk.

"The average lifetime risk for Alzheimer’s disease is about 10 percent for a 45-year-old man and 20 percent for a 45-year-old woman," Klausner said. "Those average risks already include the fact that about two thirds of people have HSV-1 infection. " He estimated that without HSV-1, lifetime risk could be around five to 10 percent for men and 10 to 20 percent for women, rising to approximately 10 to 15 percent and 20 to 25 percent, respectively, with infection.

Researchers have proposed that infection and reactivation could promote inflammation, immune activity and biological changes associated with neurodegeneration. Many of the studies were retrospective, diagnostic methods differed and there was substantial variation between some results. The authors said prospective and intervention studies are needed to clarify whether the relationship is causal.

Manisha Parulekar, the co-director of the Center for Memory Loss and Brain Health at Hackensack University Medical Center and associate professor at Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, said the findings strengthen the theory that dormant infections may contribute to chronic neuroinflammation and cognitive decline. Still, Parulekar, who was not involved in the research, said that “we still need large-scale, randomized controlled trials” to determine whether antiviral treatments or targeted vaccines can prevent cognitive decline.

Klausner similarly said stronger causal evidence could come from an effective HSV-1 cure or vaccine, followed by research establishing whether preventing or eliminating the infection also "If we can cure or prevent HSV-1, we can prove that curing or preventing HSV-1 also prevents Alzheimer’s disease," he said.

"Unfortunately, the research in HSV-1 cure or vaccines is poorly funded and while ongoing is slow. We need Congress to fund HSV-1 cure and vaccine research at a level similar to cancer and other common and serious diseases.

"Forest Lin, Alexander T Hong, Ivan Y Luu, Arjun P Vij, Katherine A Lewis, Melissa L Wilson, Jeffrey D Klausner, Association Between Herpes Simplex Virus-1 Infection and Dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis,