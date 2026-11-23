An organic compound commonly used as a sugar substitute, called erythritol, may have insidious effects on the human body.

An organic compound commonly used as a sugar substitute, called erythritol, may have insidious effects on the human body. Emerging research suggests that people with higher levels of this circulating compound in their blood face a higher risk of stroke.is almost as sweet as table sugar, and yet it delivers barely any calories and doesn't spike insulin.

The compound occurs naturally in some fruits, like pears and grapes, and the human body makes erythritol in small amounts from glucose. Just because this compound naturally occurs in the human body, however, does not mean it is safe to consume without restraint. Recently, researchers have found elevated concentrations of this sweet compound in the blood of patients with obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

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Researchers in China have now identified a possible genetic link between erythritol levels in the blood and the risk of stroke. Erythritol can be found in many keto-friendly products, such as protein bars.

"Although these compounds are often promoted for weight management and glycemic control, their long-term cerebrovascular and inflammatory effects remain insufficiently defined," endocrinologist Ao Zhong from Huazhong University of Science and Technology and colleagues That is concerning, the team adds, because the populations with the highest consumption of these sugar substitutes are disproportionately burdened by cardiovascular issues already.of more than 2,000 adults in the US found that those with high circulating levels of erythritol had nearly double the risk of major adverse cardiovascular events, such as a heart attack or stroke, over three years. , 8 healthy participants consumed 30 grams of erythritol.

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It caused their blood levels to increase around 1,000-fold, and this lasted more than two days. The erythritol group, but not the glucose group, experienced a greater than 1,000-fold increase in erythritol concentrations in their plasma. What's more, this erythritol consumption increased platelet reactivity, potentially making blood more prone to clotting. In 2025, researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder, found a possible link between this sugar substitute and the brain's vasculature.

"Big picture, if your vessels are more constricted and your ability to break down blood clots is lowered, your risk of stroke goes up,""Our research demonstrates not only that, but how erythritol has the potential to increase stroke risk. "Zhong and colleagues have identified a possible relationship between circulating erythritol and stroke.

Using Mendelian Randomization to analyze genome-wide associations , the team has found that people genetically predisposed to have higher levels of erythritol circulating in their blood face nearly 25 percent higher odds of an ischemic stroke. In further computational analyses, the authors identified inflammation, oxidative stress, hypoxia, and vascular injury as possible biological pathways linking erythritol and stroke.

What's more, the research team identified three genes that repeatedly emerged in their analyses as potentially important to stroke risk. Researchers found that individuals with genes that predict higher erythritol levels had nearly 16 percent higher odds of ischemic stroke and nearly 8 percent higher odds of coronary heart disease.

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"These findings concern circulating erythritol and do not directly establish that dietary erythritol intake causes stroke, because circulating levels may also reflect endogenous production, metabolism, and renal handling," the authors of the newest studythat"given the epidemiological study that inspired our work, and now our cellular findings, we believe it would be prudent for people to monitor their consumption of non-nutrient sweeteners such as this one. " In this randomized crossover design, participants will drink beverages sweetened with erythritol or aspartame for 2 weeks each.

Then, researchers will measure whether consuming erythritol affects platelet activation and adhesion, as well as markers of vascular inflammation. Unlike previous observational or genetic studies, this new design gets us closer to understanding the true consequences of our 'guilt-free' sugar substitutes.