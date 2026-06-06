Common Sleeping Pill May Reduce Buildup of Alzheimer's Proteins, Study Reveals

There's still so much we don't know about Alzheimer's disease, but the link between poor sleep and worsening disease is one that scientists are exploring with gusto.

Research suggests there may be ways to take advantage of that connection, even for people who might find sleep harder to come by. A study published in 2023 found that using sleeping pills to get some shut-eye could reduce the buildup of toxic clumps of proteins in fluid that washes the brain clean every night.

The trial was short and involved only a small group of healthy adults, which is worth noting. But the research – from Washington University in St. Louis – is an interesting demonstration of the link between sleep and the molecular markers of Alzheimer's disease. Sleep disturbances can be an early warning sign of Alzheimer's disease that precedes other symptoms, such as memory loss and cognitive decline.

By the time the first symptoms develop, levels of abnormal amyloid-beta are almost peaking, forming clumps called plaques that clog up brain cells. Researchers think promoting sleep could be one avenue to stave off Alzheimer's disease, by allowing the sleeping brain to flush itself of leftover proteins and the day's other waste products.

While sleeping pills may help in that regard,"it would be premature for people who are worried about developing Alzheimer's to interpret it as a reason to start taking suvorexant every night,"The study spanned just two nights and involved 38 middle-aged participants who showed no signs of cognitive impairment and had no sleep issues. Sleeping pills may also lull people into shallower bouts of sleep rather than deep sleep phases.

This could be problematic, asIn the 2023 study, Lucey and colleagues wanted to see if improving sleep with the aid of sleeping pills could lower levels of tau and amyloid-beta in the cerebrospinal fluid that bathes the brain and spinal cord. Past research shows that even justThe researchers continued to collect samples every two hours for 36 hours while the participants slept and during the next day and night, to measure how protein levels changed.

There were no differences in sleep between the groups, and yet amyloid-beta concentrations were reduced by between 10 and 20 percent with a dose of suvorexant usually prescribed for insomnia, compared to a placebo. The higher dose of suvorexant also momentarily reduced levels of hyperphosphorylated tau, a modified form of the tau protein linked to the formation of tau tangles and cell death.

However, this effect was only seen with some forms of tau, and tau concentrations sprang back up within 24 hours of taking the sleeping pill.testing sleeping pills for months could possibly measure a lasting effect on protein levels .under intense scrutiny lately after decades of research aimed at lowering amyloid levels has not translated into any useful drug or therapy that actually prevents or slows the disease. This has In other words, sleeping pills may help some people get some shut-eye, but using them as a preventative treatment to ward off Alzheimer's disease is still a hazy prospect that hangs on a now-shaky hypothesis of Alzheimer's pathology.

That said, there is increasing evidence linking sleep disturbances to Alzheimer's disease, a disease for which no treatments exist. Lucey says improving sleep hygiene and seeking treatment for"I'm hopeful that we will eventually develop drugs that take advantage of the link between sleep and Alzheimer's to prevent cognitive decline,"Big breakthroughs. Bold ideas. Straight to your inbox.





ScienceAlert / 🏆 63. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

FDA launches safety study for abortion pill mifepristone, source saysThe Food and Drug Administration has launched a safety study of the abortion pill mifepristone, a senior FDA official confirmed to CBS News, a step that could pave the way for the Trump administration to restrict access to the medication.

Read more »

Report: FDA just launched a study on the abortion pillThe FDA’s ongoing review of mifepristone could skip over established science, health experts warn

Read more »

The Intriguing Darkness of Roy Freeman in 'Sleeping Dogs'A retired cop struggles with a reopened murder case while piecing together his own memories, scrambled from Alzheimer's, in the 2024 crime-thriller Sleeping Dogs.

Read more »

Two-Pill Combo Offers Hospital-Free Leukemia Treatment OptionAn already available two-pill combo treats leukemia just as well as IV drugs, which should make cancer treatment easier on older adults, a new clinical trial has concluded.

Read more »