Common Mistakes That Can Cause a Lasting Power of Attorney Application to Be Rejected

A guide to the most frequent errors in completing LPA forms, from incomplete personal details and incorrect corrections to illegal donor instructions, improper witnesses, and signing order problems.

Filling out a lasting power of attorney (LPA) without professional help is possible, but the process leaves little room for error. The Office of the Public Guardian (OPG) oversees the registration of LPAs and has a reputation for rejecting applications for both serious and surprisingly trivial reasons.

One of the most common pitfalls is the shortening or incorrect recording of personal details. For instance, a case cited by Mihiri Gajraj, a partner at Trethowans, involved an American attorney whose address was entered as "USA" rather than the full country name, resulting in an immediate rejection. The advice is simple: always write out full names and addresses, and use the name that appears on official documents such as a birth certificate.

Even seemingly minor mistakes, like an incorrect date of birth, may not be flagged by the OPG during processing, but they can create practical problems later. A senior associate at Irwin Mitchell, Stewart Stretton‑Hill, notes that banks and other financial institutions may refuse to accept an LPA with the wrong birth date, complicating the donor's ability to manage finances. Another frequent source of rejection concerns how errors are corrected on the forms.

The OPG expects a very specific method: draw a single line through the incorrect entry, write the correct information above or below, and initial the correction. Using correction fluid, pencil, or making ambiguous changes is likely to lead to refusal. Mr Stretton‑Hill explains that altering dates, especially the dates when the forms are signed, is a common blunder that OPG staff scrutinise closely.

If a mistake is spotted that was made by another party, the correct protocol is to let that person correct it themselves, rather than making the amendment on their behalf. The content of the donor's specific instructions also demands careful attention. While the LPA allows the donor to attach legally binding directions, any instruction that contravenes UK law will be rejected or removed, causing delays.

Elspeth Neilson, a partner at Osbornes Law, gives the example of a health LPA that instructs a person to choose assisted dying at Dignitas - an option that is illegal in the United Kingdom. Similarly, donors sometimes try to forbid placement in a care home, a clause that cannot be enforced. Choosing the right witnesses and certificate provider is another area where mistakes frequently arise.

The donor's witness must be impartial and cannot be an attorney, a family member, or anyone who could be perceived as having a vested interest. If multiple attorneys are appointed, they may witness each other's signatures, but they still cannot act as the donor's witness. All witnesses must be at least 18 years old. The certificate provider, who confirms that the donor has capacity and is not under pressure, must also meet stringent independence criteria.

Family members, spouses, the attorneys themselves, and their close associates are barred from acting as a certificate provider. If a personal certificate provider is chosen, they must have known the donor for at least two years; alternatively, a professional such as a doctor, social worker or solicitor may be used.

Finally, the order of signing and dating the LPA documents is critical. The OPG provides detailed instructions on the sequence, yet many applicants still sign out of order, leading to automatic rejection. By following the prescribed signing sequence, using the correct amendment technique, providing full and accurate personal details, avoiding illegal instructions, and selecting appropriate independent witnesses and certificate providers, donors can significantly improve the chances that their LPA will be accepted on the first submission





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Lasting Power Of Attorney OPG Application Errors Witness Requirements Certificate Provider Guidelines Legal Instruction Pitfalls

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