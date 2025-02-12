Common Houseplant Mistakes And How To Fix Them

This article explores common mistakes made by people trying to keep houseplants alive and offers easy-to-implement solutions.

Many people express a love for plants but lament their lack of green thumb s. Often, those struggling to keep houseplants alive make a common mistake that's surprisingly easy to correct. Here are a few of them!\Those stunning plants you see in stores are cultivated in greenhouses, providing them with ideal humidity, light, and water. When choosing your first houseplants, opt for varieties known for their resilience and ease of care.

Philodendrons, pothos, peace lilies, Chinese evergreens, dracaena, bromeliads, and peperomia are excellent starting points. These plants tolerate lower light conditions and are forgiving of occasional missed waterings.\Always ensure you are purchasing healthy plants. Some may languish on dark store shelves for weeks, already in decline by the time you see them. Wilted plants at the nursery or those displaying damage to emerging leaves might be on the verge of a rapid decline. Inspect carefully before buying and prioritize reputable stores that sell high-quality plants. Of course, the clearance section always presents an opportunity for experienced plant lovers to rescue plants in need if the price is right!\Repotting plants can be a daunting task, and it might not be immediately necessary. If the soil remains moist a day after watering, there's sufficient soil, and it can stay in its original container for a while longer. Planting in pots that are too large can lead to uneven water distribution, potentially causing rot if excess water accumulates. Make sure your containers have drainage holes, allowing water to drain out from the bottom every time you water. Plastic containers are the standard choice for plant nurseries for good reason. They offer numerous drainage holes, a symmetrical shape that encourages root growth, and minimize water loss through evaporation. Most plants thrive in simple containers with adequate drainage. However, don't discard those decorative pots just yet! You can place them over the plastic containers for a more stylish presentation.\Our homes often lack the ideal lighting for most plants. Even a bright window may not provide sufficient sunlight for those requiring full sun. If you have a bright room without direct sunlight, consider adding a grow light or selecting plants with lower light requirements. The air inside a home can become quite dry during the winter. Keep your plants away from heaters to minimize the damaging effects of dry air. A few crispy leaf edges are normal during the winter. As long as new growth remains healthy, your plant should recover





