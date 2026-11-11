Study Finds Stopping Statins in Older Adults Raises Long-Term Heart Risks

A randomized trial of 1,880 adults aged 70 and older found that stopping statins increased cardiovascular events over about two years, though the added risk was small and longer-term safety remains uncertain.

Older adults who stop taking statins may face a small but increased risk of heart attack and other cardiovascular events, according to a new randomized clinical trial presented on Nov. 7, 2026, at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in Chicago and published in The New England Journal of Medicine.

The study included 1,880 adults aged 70 years and older who were taking statins to prevent a first heart attack or stroke. None had established cardiovascular disease or a history of heart disease or stroke, but all had multiple chronic health conditions. Half of the participants stopped taking statins, while the other half continued. After two years, the added risk from stopping was small enough to fall within the limits researchers had set for the study.

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However, stopping still carried some added risk. Over the full follow-up, which lasted about two years for the typical participant and up to four years for some, about 13% of those assigned to stop statins had a heart attack or another cardiovascular event. The study's safety monitoring board recommended that participants assigned to stop statins discuss restarting treatment with their healthcare team, according to the American College of Cardiology.

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For other outcomes, researchers found no meaningful differences between the two groups in reported quality of life, muscle pain, falls, or loss of muscle mass and strength. Dr. Christopher Kelly, a UNC Health cardiologist, emphasized that continuing statins did not worsen reported muscle pain or quality of life in the trial.

Statins work by reducing how much cholesterol the liver makes and are known to help reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. Although guidelines support lowering high cholesterol earlier in life, the benefits of continuing statins in older age are less certain, said study author Dr. Rita F. Redberg, a cardiology professor at the University of California, San Francisco.

Study Reveals Mixed Outcomes for Older Adults Stopping Statins

Earlier studies found no difference in mortality after adults 70 and older stopped statins for primary prevention, Redberg noted. One study suggested quality of life improvements after stopping statins, she said, adding that her team explored whether stopping was safe for older adults taking the drugs to prevent a first cardiovascular event. The study had several limitations. About 14% of participants did not stick with their assigned treatment plan.

Some who were told to stop taking statins resumed them, while others assigned to continue treatment stopped taking the drugs. The findings also may not apply to all older adults, as the study was limited to people aged 70 and older who had multiple chronic health conditions but no history of heart disease or stroke. Although some participants were followed for up to four years, the study primarily assessed outcomes over about two years.

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Longer follow-up is needed to determine how stopping statins affects patients over many years.

Expert Opinions on Personalized Statin Treatment Decisions

"This small, increased risk of cardiovascular events means that one cannot make a general recommendation about stopping statins in this patient population," Redberg said. "There should be shared decision-making between the patient and the healthcare professional to know if it is appropriate for an individual to discontinue the medication. In general, however, discontinuation is safe for most people who are in this age group and without a previous CVD event.

" Kelly, who was not involved in the study, noted that a healthy 70-year-old could live another 20 years, leaving questions about the effects of stopping treatment over that longer period. He emphasized individualized decisions based on overall health and expected lifespan, noting that he "errs on the side of caution" with his own patients.

"I typically recommend that they continue taking it unless they have specific concerns about that medication, such as side effects, or if they are taking a lot of medicines," Kelly said. The study was conducted by researchers from the University of Bern in Switzerland, the University of California, San Francisco, and other institutions. Melissa Rudy is senior health editor and a member of the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to melissa.rudy@fox.com.