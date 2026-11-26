The Commodore Barry Bridge between Chester, Pennsylvania, and Bridgeport, New Jersey, is expected to remain closed through Saturday, Nov. 28, after high winds damaged work platforms above the roadway.

until FRI 3:00 AM EST, Coastal Atlantic County, Cape May County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cumberland County, Atlantic County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent Countyuntil THU 10:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County, Lebanon County, Coastal Atlantic County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Cape May County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches Countyuntil FRI 1:00 AM EST, Lehigh County, Berks County, Lower Bucks County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Northampton County, Upper Bucks County, Monroe County, Western Montgomery County, Philadelphia County, Carbon County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Chester County, Somerset County, Camden County, Ocean County, Salem County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Mercer County, Southeastern Burlington County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Gloucester County, New Castle County CHESTER, PA - MARCH 02: A view of The Commodore Barry Bridge from PPL Park before the MLS game between Sporting Kansas City and the Philadelphia Union on March 2, 2013 in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Kansas City won 3-2. , New Jersey, in Gloucester County.

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Early Thanksgiving morning, strong winds from a coastal storm caused extensive damage to work platforms suspended above the travel lanes on both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey sides of the bridge, making the roadway unsafe for drivers and prompting a full closure. The platforms provide crew access for painting and repairs tied to the bridge's $220 million rehabilitation project. The Delaware River Port Authority said the contractor had taken precautions earlier in the week ahead of the forecast storm.