Commodities Boom Predicted as Hyperscalers Rush to Build Computing Power

Analysts predict a new commodities boom driven by the materials and power required for hyperscalers to build out computing power and data centres. The AI boom is leading to a surge in demand for raw materials, including copper, iron ore, and uranium. Gold, often seen as a defensive asset, has moved in rhythm with copper and uranium, which may give clues to the future of commodity investments.

As hyperscalers rush to build out computing power and pour hundreds of billions of pounds into data centres , analysts are predicting a new commodities boom off the back of the materials and power required.

In the latest in our Investing Analyst series, Thomas McMahon, head of investment companies research, Kepler Partners, looks at what has happened in the commodity markets, why gold has come off the boil and the best investment trusts to play the AI 'picks and shovels' trade. If you considered investing in gold in January this year, you might be interested to know that everyone else was too.

Google Trends data shows a steady ramp up in searches for investing in gold and other similar search terms over 2025, peaking in January. Meanwhile, industry data shows steadily rising inflows into exchange-traded funds (ETFs) over 2025, which also spiked in January, just before a flash crash which saw a 10 per cent drop in the gold price in one day. At the time of writing, gold remains well below its peak of around $5,500, at about $4,300.

This is despite the outbreak of war in the Gulf, which failed to see the rally resume, against the expectations of those who bought it as a tail risk hedge. The gold price has fallen from its peak earlier this year, despite financial system worries ramping up after the outbreak of the war with Iran Investor interest in gold fell in February and again in March, after the outbreak of war.

What does this mean for the future of the gold price? If it can't protect in times of war, is it worth holding? The same pattern of price behaviour was seen in other commodity-related investments before the war. Commodities in general got very hot towards the end of last year and the start of this year.

Uranium also went almost parabolic in January, before a rapid decline. Some mining investments also saw the same spike and crash, like copper miner ETFs and some commodity-related funds, albeit with less extreme moves in either direction. Interestingly, copper didn't. Iron ore did though - that most industrial and old economy of commodities.

Uranium and copper have both staged more of a recovery since the initial crash but remain below their January peaks. It's interesting to see gold, often seen as a defensive asset, moving in rhythm with copper, an economically sensitive asset, and uranium which generally marches to its own beat. This fact might give us some clue as to what commodity investments are likely to do in the future.

Commodities and the surge in energy demandIn explaining why commodities did so well until January, let's leave gold to last and turn to the more useful commodities, the ones that you can actually do things with other than make toilets, teeth or White House ballrooms. The China story is the old way of looking at the industrial commodities. Over the past few years some more interesting dynamics have emerged which could see less cyclical behaviour.

First, we had the massive expansion of renewable energy and the electrification of a lot of power demand under the label of Net Zero. Huge amounts of copper are needed to build electric cars, or to connect renewables to the grid. Huge amounts of steel are needed to build wind turbines or solar panels, which ultimately requires iron ore.

Forget the ongoing political controversy about Net Zero - this is just an argument about the pace of change and the ultimate end goal. Both of these trends are still firmly underway, with China and other developing countries driving huge demand for renewables and electric vehicles. In fact, there is another reason renewables might be getting a second wind even if there are fewer brownie points to be earned in public for operating them.

This is the second factor supporting a whole swathe of commodities, from copper and iron ore through to uranium: artificial intelligence. In particular, it is the massive build-out of the required power generating capacity.

The AI boom has led to so-called hyper-scaling, where giant US tech firms are racing to build out computing power, everyone from OpenAI to Amazon involved The weak share prices of Microsoft and Amazon show what the huge spend on the construction of data centres means for the profits of the big tech companies over the next few years. Amazon has plans to spend $200bn of capex in 2026, mostly on data centres, and Alphabet $185bn.

Microsoft has spent upwards of $35bn in the past two quarters each. A lot of commodity producers are starting to price in what this spend means for them, via the massive surge in demand for raw materials. Renewables are being sucked in too. Data centres need power, lots of it, to handle the intensive, calculation-heavy processes behind AI.

This is why uranium, uranium miners and nuclear power stocks have been doing so well, boosted by the fact that many tech companies have been making their own investments into nuclear power stations or doing deals to take the power from them





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Commodities Boom Hyperscalers Computing Power AI Boom Copper Iron Ore Uranium Gold Data Centres

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