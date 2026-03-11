CFP committee explains Alabama at No. 5 in first rankings; DeBoer and LSU loom

Alabama earned the No. 5 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings despite two losses, with the committee citing quality wins, while debate swirls around Wake Forest and other teams.

Alabama landed at No. 5 in the first College Football Playoff committee rankings, the committee announced. The two-loss Crimson Tide came in above undefeated UCLA, one-loss BYU, and two-loss Tennessee.

Alabama Ranking Explained By Committee Chair

The ranking immediately sparked debate across college football. Committee chair and Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yuracheck explained the reasoning. It really came down to the quality of teams that Alabama has played and the quality of their wins, Yuracheck said. He cited a road win against the team ranked sixth, Kentucky, and a win versus South Carolina, ranked 21st. Yuracheck also pointed to Alabama's win at Mississippi State when the Bulldogs were 4-0 at full strength with their dynamic quarterback.

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Alabama has had seven of its eight games against teams with a .500 record or better, he said. That separated the Tide from an undefeated UCLA or a one-loss BYU, according to Yuracheck. The Mississippi State win drew follow-up questions. The Bulldogs have since lost four straight, including a 33-point defeat to Alabama.

Three of those losses came without star quarterback Kamario Taylor, who is out for the season. That has essentially locked the game in as a quality victory for Alabama. The committee can take the human element in, Yuracheck said. Mississippi State, from a computer aspect, will fall some, but the human element and the discussion that we have in the room, we recall the team that Mississippi State was back in September and early October before their quarterback was injured.

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They were 4-0. They had gone on the road and really dismantled a Minnesota team and looked very good doing so. The committee, I think, will always view that as a quality game regardless of what the computer may say about the strength of that game. The biggest question created by Alabama's ranking is how much margin for error the team has.

Margin For Error And Playoff Hopes

The expectation is typically that a two-loss team needs to win out. In 2025, Alabama was the only three-loss team to ever make the playoff, and that third loss came in the SEC Championship Game.

With a record-low number of teams with one loss or fewer, and Alabama now having the inside track among those with two losses, there is a real possibility that the Crimson Tide loses to No. 14 LSU on Saturday and still makes the field at 9-3. I can't look into a crystal ball and tell you that at the end of this in four weeks, five weeks when we put out our final ranking where three-loss teams will be, but you talk about Alabama specifically, Alabama and LSU play, currently they both have two losses, Yuracheck said.

After this weekend, one of the two of them is going to have three losses, and they're both within our top 14 right now. There's still a lot of football to be played and a lot of changes with this ranking moving forward. The first CFP rankings saw Miami take the top spot and Indiana crack the top five. Georgia came in at No. 2.

Critics Question Wake Forest Ranking

Beyond Miami being the consensus No. 1 and Georgia at No. 2, there is little agreement on the rest of the rankings, and some argue they stink to high heavens. Wake Forest should feel completely disrespected today, according to critics. The Demon Deacons landed at No. 16, which many view as an oversight. Some argue Wake Forest is the most underrated team in college football and has been for most of the season.

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Wake Forest has dominated every team it has played except Miami, and nearly beat the Hurricanes on a Friday night earlier in the year. That game was chalked up to Miami having an off second half, but Wake Forest had a real shot to win and has only gotten better since. The Demon Deacons got completely hosed in this first batch of rankings, critics say.

LSU is ranked two spots ahead of Wake Forest, at No. 14, despite having one more loss and the same amount of big wins. Wake Forest's one big win is Louisville, a team that nearly knocked off Ole Miss to open the season but has since fallen off. Even No. 1 Miami does not have any big wins except Wake Forest, and the Hurricanes should have lost to Florida State, critics argue.

Fans are trying to figure out how the committee justified putting a two-loss Alabama team over two-loss Tennessee. It is a good and fair question. Some do not think the Volunteers are very good, but the argument is valid. It is also a tough look putting a team at No. 5 when they have lost two of three, regardless of who the losses came against.

Some also question whether Utah or Indiana belong near the top five, so the issue extends beyond the SEC. Perhaps the committee is just not very good at the one thing they are supposed to be good at. They have proved this for a decade, and these latest rankings only bolster that argument, critics say. Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was seen reacting during the first half against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Oct. 17, 2026.

SEC And Big Ten Face Scrutiny

The Crimson Tide now turn their attention to LSU, with the SEC and Big Ten both facing scrutiny. The SEC is feeling good, while the Big Ten is close to hitting the panic button, according to analysts. Notre Dame faces sudden death in the playoff race. The first rankings have set the stage for weeks of debate and movement.

With Alabama and LSU both at two losses and in the top 14, their matchup will eliminate one from serious contention. The committee will continue to evaluate teams based on quality wins and the human element, Yuracheck said.