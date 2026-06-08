COMMIT ALERT: 2027 Cherokee Bluff (GA) DB Dylan Haley Picks Tennessee Football

The Tennessee Volunteers have had quite the weekend; adding two commits in as many days. 2027 Oak Ridge (TN) TE Malik Howard committed to the Big Orange on Satu

Following the conclusion of the official visit weekend, 2027 Cherokee Bluff defensive back Dylan Haley would announce his commitment to The Vols have recruited Haley for a while now, and things definitely picked up once Anthony Poindexter and Derek Jones joined the staff"After a lot of thought and prayer, I'm beyond excited to officially announce my commitment to the University of Tennessee!

I want to thank God for this opportunity and thank my family, coaches, teammates, friends, and everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. Your belief in me, sacrafices, and encouragement have helped make this dream a reality. This has always been my dream, and I'm incredibly grateful for the chance to continue my academic and athletic career on Rocky Top. The work is just getting started, and I'm ready to give everything I have for Tennessee.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound defensive back will have plenty of opportunity once he arrives in Knoxville as Haley is a projected corner but has all of the make-up to play all positions across the backend of the defense. Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019.

From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.





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