Commercial vehicle slams TxDOT barricade trucks, closes I-35 at Loop 1604

LIVE OAK, Texas - A major accident involving a commerical vehicle

A major accident involving a commercial and road construction vehicles closed a portion of Interstate 35 on the Northeast Side, causing major traffic delays during the Friday commute.

LIVE OAK, Texas - The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 beneath the elevated lanes of Loop 1604. According to the Live Oak Police Department, investigators said a commercial motor vehicle struck two Texas Department of Transportation Scorpion barricade construction vehicles.

First responders found two people injured due the crash. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities said the severity of the crash, along with leaking fluids from the vehicles involved, forced officials to shut down all southbound main lanes of I-35 while crews investigated and worked to clear the roadway. BE THE FIRST TO COMMENTThe company reportedly sold 227 vehicles, which belonged to service members serving across the world.

Wal-Mart in Seguin has closed “until further notice” after a shooting in the store’s parking lot Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department. PoSAN ANTONIO - Well... now that we are heading to Game 7 in the playoffs, it is time to celebrate. So how about some coffee, donuts or even some free garlic knots? When the Spurs win... you win!

UVALDE, Texas - Southwest Texas College said an incident on its Uvalde campus earlier today left one student dead and another injured. In a statement posted to FSAN ANTONIO - A teenager is in critical condition after being shot at a house party late Thursday night. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at a home off Quentin Drive near Fredericksburg Road on the Northwest Side. Pol





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