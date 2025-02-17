This news article reports on various commercial real estate transactions in Pennsylvania, including sales, leases, and acquisitions. The transactions span different property types, such as industrial, retail, office, and warehouse spaces. Notable deals include Costco Wholesale purchasing a property for a future store, a retail company closing multiple locations, and several companies relocating or expanding their office spaces.

These newly leased or purchased spaces will be used for industrial, retail, office and warehouse space, and a Costco among other uses. Retail giant closing 27 stores including 1 in Pa. The 27,000 square-foot industrial property located at 125 Hanover St. in New Oxford was sold to Lefler Heating & Cooling. The company serves customers in Adams, York, and surrounding counties. Nik Sgagias and Tony Plakas of NAI CIR represented the seller in the deal.

Saigon Banh Mi leased 4,880 square feet of retail space at 5470 Perkiomen Ave. from Shelbourne Square Associates. Tyler Gettel, Blake Shaffer, Gary Russell, Brad Rohrbaugh, and Chad Stine of Bennett Williams Commercial represented the landlord in the transaction. The first floor at 17 W. High St. has been leased to Delta Airport Consultants, which provides airport consulting. The company was founded in 1978 and focuses on planning, design, construction administration and management of airport infrastructure. The company works with a range of clients from general aviation to large hub commercial service airports. The newly leased office space will serve as the local headquarters for Delta’s engineering team. Pamela E. Fisher of NAI CIR represented the landlord in the transaction. Collier & Collier leased 419 square feet of office space at 1300 Plaza West. Thomas J. Mallios of Commercial Realty Group represented the landlord and the tenant in the lease transaction. Home Genius Exteriors leased 1,839 square feet of office space at 1300 Plaza West. Thomas J. Mallios of Commercial Realty Group, Inc. represented the landlord and the tenant in the lease transaction. Livic Civil has leased a 3,800-square-foot office suite on the second floor of the property at 1015 Mumma Road. The engineering firm is relocating to the new space. Chris Wilsbach of NAI CIR handled the transaction. The Craft Barber & Comp has leased space at 35 W. Main St. in Mechanicsburg. The building was recently acquired by Ben Walker. The Craft Barber & Comp has leased 35 W. Main St. The Business is owned by Sarah Stonebracker. The building was recently acquired by Ben Walker. Logan Hartz of MC Walker Realty facilitated the transaction. Costco Wholesale purchased the property at 6717 Carlisle Pike. Curt Trogner with RSR Realtors and Peter Paturzo with Helsel Inc. Realtors represented the seller Ferris Land Development LP. DolgenCorp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dollar General Corporation, leased 14,584 square feet of retail space at 7036 Wertzville Road. Adam Hagerman, Cale Bruso, Brad Rohrbaugh, and Chad Stine of Bennett Williams Commercial represented the landlord and tenant in the transaction. Sharon N. Spears and James Nowotarski purchased the properties at 222, 218 and 216 S. Front St. Patten Mills, of Rock Commercial Real Estate, represented the seller in the transaction. Midtown Pizza leased 1,148 square feet of retail space at 131 W. Chocolate Ave. Justin Willits, Brad Rohrbaugh, and Chad Stine of Bennett Williams Commercial represented the landlord in the transaction. C&J Kicks LLC leased 700 square feet of space from Strawberry Square Associates at 320 Market St. Shayan Tabatabai, Ashlee Lehman, Cale Bruso, Blake Shaffer, Brad Rohrbaugh, and Chad Stine of Bennett Williams Commercial represented the landlord and the tenant in the transaction. East to West Properties acquired the property at 215 Pine St. The property is fully leased, including two long-term leases with the General Services Administration. Chris Wilsbach, of NAI CIR, represented the seller. The 1812-square-foot property located at 2534 N. 3rd St. has been sold to Huy N. Nguyen and Julie Nguyen. The two-unit property is fully leased and was acquired as an investment. Amber Corbo, of NAI CIR represented the seller in this transaction. Millers Mutual has relocated its office to an 11,000 square foot space at 777 East Park Drive. The insurance company focuses on providing insurance solutions tailored to the multifamily housing and mixed-use rental property markets. Art Campbell and Jessica Gasper represented Millers Mutual. Michael Curran of Landmark Commercial Realty represented Penn Grant Associates, the building owner. McClure Company purchased the 52,761-square-foot office building at 1800 Linglestown Road. Robin Zellers, Nik Sgagias and Bryan Donovan of NAI CIR represented the seller in the transaction. Jamie Berrier of RSR Realtors, represented the tenant. Carter’s Retail leased 5,000 square feet of retail space at 935 Norland Ave. Ashlee Lehman, Blake Shaffer, Brad Rohrbaugh, and Chad Stine of Bennett Williams Commercial represented the landlord in the transaction. Temple Foods leased 2,560 square feet of retail space at 541 Gateway Ave. from Chambersburg Gateway Shopping Centre.





