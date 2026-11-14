Commerce Secretary Lutnick Faces Pressure Over Nvidia Chip Exports

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick faces cabinet pressure regarding Nvidia and AI chip exports to China as CEO Jensen Huang resigns amid scandal, potentially reshaping US trade policy.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is facing intensifying internal and external pressure over the Trump administration's handling of advanced artificial intelligence chip exports to China. This scrutiny follows the resignation of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, a move that has exposed vulnerabilities in national security protocols and threatened to disrupt President Donald Trump's signature tariff strategies. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly highlighted bureaucratic failures within Lutnick's department, suggesting that other agencies had urged stricter actions that were ultimately blocked or delayed by Commerce officials.

Huang resigned on Thursday after thirty-three years leading the semiconductor giant, following revelations of extramarital relationships, including one with a Chinese businesswoman suspected by U.S. intelligence of working for Beijing. The scandal involves Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, a major buyer of Nvidia's advanced AI chips. Intelligence officials suspected this Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather intelligence and influence Nvidia's advocacy for greater Chinese access to American technology, according to The New York Times.

Also read Treasury secretary points finger at Howard Lutnick, Commerce Department over Nvidia chip scandal

Internal Cabinet Friction Over Chip Bans

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent publicly pointed to Lutnick's department on Friday, stating that several major government agencies had supported blacklisting Megaspeed for months, but Commerce had the final say. Bessent said on CNBC's Squawk Box that Treasury, War, USTR, and State were in favor of putting Megaspeed on the entity list for months. He emphasized that Commerce has the pen and Commerce BIS has the pen, suggesting internal process failures contributed to the current situation.

The remarks came a day after Reuters reported that senior White House officials were discussing whether Lutnick should be pushed out of his position. Lutnick's departure would have implications far beyond the Nvidia controversy, potentially shifting influence over Trump's tariffs toward U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer. This shift could open the door to agreements that reduce duties on imports from major American trading partners, although it could also have the opposite effect depending on who replaces him.

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Stakeholder Positions and Political Reactions

Jeffrey Schott, a senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, told Newsweek that Lutnick is part of the team that developed Trump's tariff strategy and has responsibility for the implementation of the tariff policy. Schott noted that Lutnick's departure would not necessarily weaken the current policy because his replacement might implement the policy more forcefully. This uncertainty comes as lawmakers in both parties question aspects of Trump's trade agenda and Democrats prepare to take control of Congress following last week's midterm elections.

Republican Senator Tim Scott, chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, has requested that Huang testify on December 3 and Lutnick on December 10 over national security concerns involving the chipmaker. A Lutnick spokesperson said the commerce secretary had agreed to testify voluntarily, according to CNBC. Republican Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana has also demanded answers, stating that Secretary Lutnick needs to answer that in front of God and country, though he told CNN he did not know yet if Lutnick should lose his job.

Impact on US Trade Policy and Nvidia Leadership

Senators Elizabeth Warren and Chris Coons have demanded that the administration preserve documents relating to Nvidia's exports to China and potential national security risks. The controversy has intensified questions about why the Commerce Department has not added new companies to a key U.S. trade blacklist since October 2025, the longest gap between additions in more than a decade, according to Reuters. China has rejected the espionage allegations as unsubstantiated, and Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing.

Nvidia's board said last weekend that it had no reason to believe national security or company secrets had been compromised. Huang admitted to being unfaithful to his wife but did not publicly identify the person involved. The controversy intensified when The Times reported a second relationship with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare, who reported directly to him. A third relationship involving another Nvidia employee was reported by Reuters on Thursday after his resignation. Nvidia has appointed longtime Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO while its board searches for a permanent replacement.