The US Commerce Department added Megaspeed and Alibaba subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions to the Entity List following allegations of illegal AI chip diversion to China and connections to Jensen Huang.

The United States Commerce Department has officially placed Megaspeed and a subsidiary of Alibaba on the Entity List, marking a decisive enforcement action against companies accused of violating American export controls. This regulatory move comes after months of scrutiny regarding allegations that Megaspeed illegally diverted advanced artificial intelligence chips manufactured by Nvidia to China. The blacklisting effectively prohibits these entities from purchasing American technology without explicit federal approval, a process officials indicate is highly unlikely to succeed.

Megaspeed Blacklisted for Illegal Chip Diversion

Megaspeed, a cloud computing firm that marketed itself as an authorized Nvidia hardware provider for the Asia-Pacific region, was added to the list due to its alleged involvement in circumventing trade restrictions. The company, which operates as a spinoff of Chinese firm 7Road Holdings, has been under federal investigation since 2024 for allegedly diverting restricted Nvidia-made AI chips into China. By placing Megaspeed on the Entity List, the Commerce Department mandates that the company must now seek specific export licenses for any US goods, a requirement that signals imminent denial of future business operations.

Also read US Blacklists Megaspeed International Amid Nvidia CEO Reinstatement and Spy Allegations

The decision to blacklist Megaspeed follows intense pressure from lawmakers and senior administration officials who criticized the government's initial slow response to the investigation. Senator Pete Ricketts, a Republican from Nebraska, publicly questioned the delay in a post on the social media platform X. He stated that the Commerce Department still needs to explain to Congress why the enforcement action took so long to materialize despite earlier evidence of violations.

Alibaba Subsidiary Apex Enterprise Solutions Sanctioned

In a related enforcement action, the Commerce Department also designated Apex Enterprise Solutions, a Singapore-based subsidiary of Chinese tech giant Alibaba, to the Entity List. Reports indicate that Megaspeed leveraged its established relationship with Alibaba to secure its status as an official Nvidia cloud partner. This partnership facilitated a significant financial arrangement in which Apex prepaid approximately $4.2 billion to Megaspeed and other firms to rent computing capacity in Southeast Asia.

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To secure these assets, Apex used the prepayment as a pledge, creating a complex financial structure that officials argue was designed to obscure the ultimate beneficiaries of the technology. This financial arrangement has drawn particular attention because it allowed Megaspeed to present itself as a legitimate regional cloud provider while allegedly serving as a conduit for restricted technology transfer to Chinese entities.

Jensen Huang Relationship and Corporate Espionage Allegations

The investigation into Megaspeed has become deeply intertwined with allegations involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, the executive running Megaspeed. Short-seller firm Culper Research, founded by Christian Lamarco, published a report titled "NVIDIA (NVDA): The China Problem" that detailed the personal and professional ties between the two executives. The report cited photographs from a June 2024 trade show in Taipei and a dinner on May 22nd, 2025, showing the pair in close proximity, which fueled suspicions of improper influence.

Culper Research alleged that Megaspeed was secretly financed by Alibaba through apparent shell companies. A current Megaspeed employee told investigators that Jensen Huang visits Megaspeed-linked data centers every few months and is always accompanied by Alibaba representatives. The employee described the relationship between the company and Huang as very close, raising concerns that personal ties may have compromised corporate compliance and export control adherence.

Intelligence Ties and Global Regulatory Response

Authorities in Taiwan and Singapore initially examined suspected ties between Alice Huang and Chinese intelligence services, with some reports suggesting she may have been recruited after Chinese intelligence learned of her closeness with Jensen Huang. Singapore's Ministry of Home Affairs has denied investigating her over alleged China ties, and Megaspeed maintains that it is a legitimate, compliant company that engaged in no illegal activity. Despite these denials, federal authorities have proceeded with the blacklisting based on evidence of export control violations.

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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent also publicly criticized the Commerce Department for the delayed action, telling CNBC that the central issue is whether Nvidia knew its client was using pass-through shell companies. Bessent emphasized that the real story should focus on whether there was a robust effort at Nvidia to ensure no leakage of restricted technology occurred. The blacklisting of Megaspeed and Apex Enterprise Solutions represents a significant escalation in US efforts to curb the flow of advanced AI technology to China.

Impact on Nvidia and Future Export Controls

The blacklisting of Megaspeed places significant pressure on Nvidia to review its partner verification processes and export compliance measures. As an Nvidia partner, Megaspeed's actions reflect directly on the semiconductor giant's supply chain integrity. The incident has prompted renewed calls for stricter oversight of cloud providers that act as intermediaries for AI chip sales. The Commerce Department's action serves as a warning to other companies that attempt to use complex corporate structures to bypass American export restrictions.

Going forward, Megaspeed will require approval from the Commerce Department to obtain US exports, which officials say is likely to be denied. This effectively cuts off the company from the American technology ecosystem and underscores the US government's commitment to enforcing export controls. The inclusion of an Alibaba subsidiary highlights the broader scope of the investigation, which targets not just individual actors but the corporate networks facilitating the alleged technology transfer. The outcome of this case may influence future regulatory frameworks governing cloud computing partnerships and international technology transfers.