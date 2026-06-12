Commerce City Police Department arrest three copper wire theft suspects

Three copper wire theft suspects were arrested Thursday night, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Three copper wire theft suspects were arrested Thursday night, according to the Commerce City Police Department . They face felony theft , felony criminal mischief and felony eluding charges.

Overnight, Commerce City police said detectives were monitoring three armed suspects in the Northfield area. Investigators said they witnessed the suspects destroying vehicle charging station cables at multiple business, allegedly causing damage amounting to approximately $18,000 in repairs. Commerce City patrol tried to make a traffic stop but the suspects allegedly refused, running from officers. The police department said it worked with its drone operators, the Denver Police Department and K9 Holland to apprehend all three suspects.

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Commerce City Police Department DPD Denver Police Department Felony Mischief Felony Theft K9 Holland Northfield Area Of Commerce City Copper Wire Theft Suspects Arrested Felony Eluding

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