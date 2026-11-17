As Commerce City grows, so do the pressures on the families who call it home. Denver7's Maggy Wolanske speaks with city council members in support of bringing back the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Commerce City leaders are considering bringing back an Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance Program with council members Joanna Sandoval and Stefanie Trujillo co-sponsoring the effort.

As Commerce City grows, so does the need for housing help "The program actually started in 2020 through 2021, that was a time frame that it was essentially kicked off, and it was funded with the American Rescue Plan Act dollars," said Sandoval.

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"So it was established to help residents who fell behind on their rent or mortgage and that came post-Covid. " With high housing costs and growth in the area, both council members see the need for this program and are hoping to identify additional funds and organizations to work with. "We're just asking our city manager to look at the program design, including eligibility, any benefit caps, how to target the families or residents most at risk.

Because initially it was never established through a permanent funding mechanism and so it's really critical that we look at all of our funding options and partnerships with organizations such as the Commerce City Housing Authority and to identify what's really sustainable and what's also fiscally responsible," Trujillo said. The city's website currently say"all funding has been exhausted. There is currently no planned funding, and the application will not reopen at this time.

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" It also said the city works with the Community Economic Defense Project to put on the program. Zach Neumann is the CEO of the Community Economic Defense Project which provide seviction and foreclosure legal defense services to families.

"Since 2020, we've seen a dramatic ramp in what people need. It has gotten more and more expensive to live here every year. The eviction numbers have gone up. The foreclosure numbers have gotten up.

It is really hard to hang on to a home in Colorado," Neumann said. The nonprofit has worked to keep Commerce City families from losing their homes to foreclosure and eviction. Neumann said assistance programs like this one are critical across Colorado for families in need.

"We know it works. It's in the data. We also hear in the lived experience of our clients, when you can stabilize someone in their home, their kids are safe," said Neumann.

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"They're safe. They keep their job, their life keeps moving forward. When you take their home away, everything collapses around them and it takes years to get back to where they were before.

" As Commerce City continues to grow, so do the needs of the families who call it home. For many, the hope is that help arrives before they reach the breaking point.

"The reality is this is just an issue that needs to be addressed," said Sandoval. "It's never going to end in terms of helping individuals.

We know that as these funds come to an end, we need to do something about the fact that this issue still will continue to occur and we need to protect our families," Coloradans making a difference | Denver7 featured videos Voters appear to reject measure for Arvada Fire funding Fort Collins considering Safe Parking program, offering resources to people experiencing homelessness 'We're blessed to be alive': Family shares breast cancer journey at More Than Pink Walk Premier League fan festival comes to Denver Denver Summit FC to break ground on permanent home at Santa Fe Yards Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.