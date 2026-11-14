USC's 27-13 loss to Indiana ends CFP hopes, calls grow for Lincoln Riley firing

USC fell to Indiana 27-13, eliminating the Trojans from College Football Playoff contention and intensifying calls for coach Lincoln Riley to be fired despite his $110-million contract.

USC's 27-13 loss to Indiana on Saturday eliminated the Trojans from College Football Playoff contention and intensified calls for coach Lincoln Riley to be fired.

The defeat dropped Riley's record to 42-21 in five seasons, with no major bowl victories or CFP appearances. Riley's $110-million contract has yielded only one top-10 win, a 6-16 mark against top-25 opponents, and a 1-8 record against ranked teams on the road. His 42-21 record is only percentage points better than Clay Helton's 46-24 mark when Helton was fired. Despite the loss, Riley struck a defiant tone.

Also read USC Trojans Fall to Indiana 27-13 Amidst Playoff Hopes

Lincoln Riley Defiant Despite Loss

We've definitely come a long way as a program, but we still have a little ways to go, he said. I believe in myself ... we know how close we are ... we're gonna keep battling, we will get there. He added, This needs to be a championship-level program. Against an Indiana team missing its starting quarterback and running back, USC racked up 87 yards in penalties, committed three turnovers, missed two field goals, and wasted a solid effort.

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The game was tied 10-10 going into the fourth quarter, but the Trojans folded again, having been outgained by a dozen yards in the fourth quarter this season. Indiana coach Curt Cignetti said, Our guys believe ... in crunch time we play well. We took it over when we had to. The Hoosiers scored on their first possession, then USC tied it on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Jayden Maiava to Zacharyus Williams just before halftime.

In the third quarter, Indiana's Khobie Martin broke free for a 37-yard run and then scored on a one-yard plunge. USC responded with a 65-yard drive but missed a 27-yard field goal. Later, Maiava was intercepted by Isaiah Jones at the seven-yard line with 6:35 remaining. Indiana then sealed the win on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Grant Wilson to Charlie Becker.

Riley said afterward, We had some real opportunities to win this game ... play for play, we're probably even. We had too many mistakes. The loss was the latest in a season filled with collapses, including a loss to Oregon where Riley tolerated violent and taunting behavior by Desman Stephens II after he knocked quarterback Dante Moore out of the game, and a loss to Wisconsin in which USC had minus-18 yards rushing.

USC Coach Job Security Questioned

The Trojans gained 409 yards against the nation's fourth-ranked defense but gave up 451. Jayden Maiava threw three interceptions as USC failed to capitalize on scoring chances. Riley's job security is now in question. He needs to be fired even if he wins his last two games and finishes 9-3, because that's not good enough to make the College Football Playoff, which means it's not good enough.

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He needs to be fired even if he beats UCLA because he's already surrendered all the local buzz to Bob Chesney and his dream machine at UCLA. Across town, UCLA is 10-0 behind Chesney, who has the Bruins on the verge of a Big Ten title and CFP berth. The Bruins have dominated in the fourth quarter, outscoring opponents 120-46.

UCLA Success Contrasts Trojans Struggles

UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk greenlit the firing of DeShaun Foster and the hiring of Chesney, and now the Bruins are locking up Chesney with an extension. USC athletic director Jen Cohen and big donors will need to pony up for Riley's massive buyout. Maybe Riley will bolt for Baylor, but don't count on it. The right move is to fire Riley the day after the UCLA game and let an interim coach handle the bowl game.

Riley's teams are loaded with talent but always fall short in big moments because they fail to maximize it. That was on display again Saturday amid dumb penalties, bad mistakes, and failures to execute when it mattered most. As one observer put it, Lincoln Riley was a big, fat mistake, a $110-million mistake whose erasure is now worth a buyout at any cost. The Trojans need to do the right thing and admit their mistake.