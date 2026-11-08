Commentary: This sheriff crossed a line pandering to Trump. He should pay, from his own pocket

Chad Bianco betrayed public trust by seizing ballots in hopes of winning Trump's endorsement. Riverside County was right to say Bianco should pony up for his legal bills.

California’s Supreme Court slapped down Chad Bianco for unlawfully confiscating ballots. The Riverside County sheriff should personally pay the legal fees he racked up.drawing support in roughly the mid-teens, which — while nothing to shout about — was still enough in a jumbo-sized field to place Biancoperformative policingDemocrat Xavier Becerra defeated Republican Steve Hilton and will become California’s next governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press.

Not surprisingly, Bianco’s unlawful actions resulted in litigation. Lawsuits brought by California’s attorney general and UCLA’s Voting Rights Project went all the way to the state Supreme Court, whichNaturally, that legal skirmishing cost money, so Bianco asked the county Board of Supervisors to pony up and pay the bills arising from all his sheriffy swaggering, ballot confiscating and Trump pandering. The board said no, in a 4-1 vote in April.

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So last month, “If the County rejects the claim, Sheriff Bianco will have the right to sue the County ... which he intends to do,” Bradley Hertz, Bianco’s attorney, wrote in an email to Times reporterwhen he ran and securing a warrant based on the claims of nutty political activists, all so Bianco could promote his political interests and advance his long-shot run for governor.

“In California, officers are entitled both to the cost of representation and to settlements and judgments against them for conduct in the course and scope of their employment,” said Joanna Schwartz, a professor at UCLA Law School and an expert on indemnification and qualified immunity, to use the legal terms. “How that gets sorted out in individual cases depends. ” Which suggests the case of Bianco vs. the County of Riverside will very likely wind up before a judge.

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(And result inPresidents typically lose congressional seats in the midterm election, but Trump put himself front and center like no other. The verdict from voters was thunderous and clear.. And they’ve sanctioned some who’ve used their office or breached the rules of professional conduct to aid and abet the president’s reckless attempts to despoil our democracy.in a harebrained scheme to show the 2020 election was “rigged,” received a stiff prison term and served 20 months before Gov.of rampant voter fraud.

Although Tuesday’s vote went smoothly and Trump accepted the results — as well he should — more of his enablers need to be held to account, as a means of deterrence. That’s a concept that Bianco, a law enforcement professional, surely understands. There’s a saying in the retail industry, dealing with those who damage the merchandise: You break it, you buy it.

Grasping to advance his political ambitions, Bianco recklessly used and abused his authority as county sheriff to vandalize California’s election system and betray the public trust. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

The column argues that Sheriff Chad Bianco used his office to advance his political ambitions by seizing hundreds of thousands of Proposition 50 ballots based on weak allegations of fraud, rather than a substantiated threat to election integrity. The California Supreme Court later ruled the seizure unlawful. It contends that public funds should not shield Bianco from the legal costs of conduct that, in the column’s view, abused his authority and damaged public trust.

Its “you break it, you buy it” argument treats personal financial responsibility as both accountability and a deterrent. The column also places Bianco’s actions in a broader pattern of public officials using government authority and taxpayer resources to serve political interests, and argues that sanctions are needed to discourage similar conduct. Bianco’s attorney argues that the lawsuits arose from the sheriff’s official duties and that California law requires the county to cover his legal expenses.

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The attorney says that disputes over the legality of investigative steps do not, by themselves, show that Bianco acted outside his job. Bianco has defended the ballot inquiry as a criminal investigation into alleged irregularities, saying the warrant was obtained through the ordinary process and that the judge’s past praise of him was coincidental. There is also a procedural and legal dispute over reimbursement, separate from whether the ballot seizure was lawful.

The UCLA Voting Rights Project argues that Bianco hired private counsel without first seeking the county’s approval, while his attorney maintains that the county must pay; the Supreme Court rulings on the seizure did not resolve that reimbursement question. Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West.

He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including 13 presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races. Follow him on Bluesky atIt started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.