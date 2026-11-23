The New York Mets felt it wise to give 30-year-old Tarik Skubal a monumentally massive nine-year, $450-million deal and the Dodgers did not. Good.

Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal wipes off his face while walking to the dugout after the fifth inning of Game 1 of the NLCS against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Mets signed Tarik Skubal to a record nine-year, $450-million contract, committing $50 million a season to a 30-year-old pitcher. With eight quality starters on hand, Los Angeles can focus on its current roster and keep its sights on Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s future. Tarik Skubal moves on from the Dodgers, agrees to record $450-million deal with Mets Free agent Tarik Skubal plans to sign with the Mets, agreeing to a nine-year, $450-million contract.

Also read Mets Sign Tarik Skubal to Record Nine-Year, $450 Million Contract

It is the largest for a pitcher in MLB history. Maybe it was the uncertainty of a new CBA and what that might look like that dissuaded the club from bidding to retain the high-priced starting pitcher. Maybe it’s the Dodgers doing some budgeting, in light of theThe Dodgers are over here needing to get younger. Locking in Skubal for all of his 30s wouldn’t have helped any in that endeavor.

A two-time American League Cy Young Award winner and the 2024 AL pitching triple crown winner. Last season, he earned his third consecutive All-MLB selection after he went 12-7 with a 2.72 ERA, 186 strikeouts and 27 walks in 26 starts with the Tigers and Dodgers. They splurged on what they knew could and probably would be a short-term rental.

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It was worth it to shore up their pitching rotation for a, whom they signed to a four-year, $240 million deal in January. But there’s a Big Apple-to-oranges difference between Tucker’s deal and Skubal’s new one: Tucker’s was for four years of his prime, running until he’s 32. Despite his best efforts in his short stint with the Dodgers — in two postseason starts, Skubal was 1-1 with a 2.45 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP — the three-peat didn’t transpire.

Those And now Skubal has a historic contract, agreeing to the largest deal for a pitcher in the sport’s history — $125 million more than— quality starting pitchers left on their roster to help them navigate the long regular season and to compete for their fourth World Series in eight seasons. The Dodgers are never going to stop moving, but you can’t cry for a club that’s saying goodbye to Skubal and still has a starting pitching pool featuring Yamamoto, Whenever it starts, the Dodgers will enter the season armed with plenty of arms, enough to insulate themselves from injuries that inevitably will crop up.

The club also has plenty more prospects in the minor leagues it can use to entice trade partners at the deadline, should, say, the Pittsburgh Pirates decide to see what they can get for 2025 NL Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes. And the Dodgers’ priority should be Yamamoto, whose 12-year, $325-million deal has an opt-out window after the 2029 season — when he’ll no doubt ask for Skubal-like compensation..

Because of the three games he won in the 2025 World Series, including his nine-inning complete game effort in Game 2, a win in Game 6 — and the next game, on no days’ rest, 2 2/3 scoreless innings out of the bullpen to clinch the championship. But they have just about kept pace with the Dodgers in spending, paying about $433 million in payroll and luxury taxes in 2025, per the Associated Press — less than only the Dodgers’ $514 million that season.

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Plaschke: Did Mark Walter’s money troubles cause Dodgers to strike out on Tarik Skubal? It doesn’t make sense that the Dodgers would lose out on signing free-agent pitcher Tarik Skubal unless Mark Walter’s money troubles played a role. Factor in the competitive balance tax and the two teams’ expenditures for the 2026 season came out to more than $1.07 billion. The difference: The Dodgers went 193-131 over the past two seasons.

The Mets weren’t even .500, finishing a combined 157-167. Mirjam Swanson is a sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked for the Southern California News Group, as a sports columnist and an NBA and WNBA beat writer. A Southern California native, she earned the distinction of a top 10 APSE honor for columns in 2023.

At prior stops, she covered golf, action sports, city government, education and the occasional unexpected bear visit.