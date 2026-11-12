Commentary: The meltdown in high-tech and science jobs has happened before, and is sure to happen again

Tech and science hiring has had a bipolar personality for decades, and today's job market is no exception.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella: His company is paring its global workforce by about 25%, but is AI the real reason? On a visit to MIT, the science journalist Spencer Klaw found its students and faculty in “a chastened and uncertain mood.

” Government science funding and hiring had dried up, and the prospects for graduates had dimmed. Among those he encountered on campus, Klaw detected not merely depression, but anger: These were people who had started their education convinced that their skills were among the most highly valued in government and industry, only to come out of school unappreciated, even disdained. That may sound like a ripped-from-the-headlines experience, but it dates from 1972.

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An entire generation that had entered what we now know as STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math — amid a national drive to regain America’s technological primacy after the shock of the Soviet launch of Sputnik in 1957 felt cheated and misled. Unemployment among workers in occupations most exposed to AI-driven disruption is rising, but not faster than among those least exposed.

Many had gone into those fields because they could be sure of a good job, Klaw wrote for Harper’s.

“As kids in school they were told this was a great national emergency, that we needed scientists,” Klaw heard from Victor Weisskopf, the chair of MIT’s physics department. “So they worked hard, and now they have maybe a wife and a child, and they are out on the street. ”The lesson there is that career paths can change dramatically, even within the time span of one’s education. Nowhere is that more evident than in high tech.

Asa newly minted corps of tech jobless “are rethinking their lives. Some are taking pay cuts, others are leaving tech. Some are going back to study or launch startups. Some have retired.

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”or about a quarter of its global workforce, as it strived to balance its investments in artificial intelligence with the cost of its human workforce. Microsoft isn’t alone. Meta Platforms, the parent of Facebook, is laying off about 8,000 employees, or about 10% of its workers. From January to April, Wong reported, U.S. tech employers announced 85,411 job cuts, up 33% from the same period last year, according to global outplacement and executive coaching firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas.

California has been especially hard hit, since Hollywood and Silicon Valley have been epicenters of cutbacks in information jobs. Information jobs in the state have suffered the largest percentage downturn of any category, down 16.8%,The big AI firms have proposed a system of government regulation that is tantamount to self-regulation.

That would be a big mistakeJob hunting has become more difficult, the PPIC found: About 30% of California workers have been unemployed for six months or longer, and the rate of unemployed workers per job opening has outstripped that of the country as a whole, 1.9 per opening in California versus 1.1 nationally. Although the advent of AI has typically been cited as justification for high-tech layoffs, it isn’t clear that the technology deserves all the blame.

Many companies are simply reversing a hiring boom they undertook in the immediate post-pandemic era, before AI began to infiltrate corporate America. Although predictions of AI-related job losses are common, there’s little evidence that the new technology has been a major factor.

“Fears of an ‘AI jobs apocalypse’ are often amplified by AI leaders themselves,” researchers at Stanford’s Institute for Economic Policy Research“For example, Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic, has predicted that AI could wipe out half of white-collar jobs and push unemployment to 20 percent. ”,” they wrote.

“Unemployment among workers in occupations most exposed to AI-driven disruption is rising, but not faster than among those least exposed. ” Overall employment trends point to “a broadly softening labor market, rather than one characterized by AI-driven job losses. ” The Stanford researchers noted that “industry leaders and labor economists express some healthy skepticism” about claims of an AI jobs apocalypse, citing the complaint of Sam Altman, chief executive of OpenAI, that tech companies have been “AI-washing” their layoffs.

Pockets of AI-related cutbacks have emerged, however. Although employment of older, more experienced workers in AI-related jobs remains solid, employment of new graduates and early-career workers appears to have slowed. The reason may be that those workers are engaged in routine or generic tasks that employers believe can safely be outsourced to AI bots. It’s also true that employment trends have always been cyclical.

Often they’re driven by technological advances, but also by broader economic and political trends. Hiltzik: Why are workers feeling so stressed? Maybe because labor’s share of the economy is at a record lowThe last major meltdown in high-tech employment, for instance, occurred in 2000-2001. That was the time of the dot-com bust.

It wasn’t the advent of a new technology that brought about that era’s jobs bloodbath, but the recognition that the dot-coms weren’t producing the economic gains that venture investors were counting on. Investors drew in their horns, sending many high-flying consumer tech firms to the graveyard. The unemployment rate in California rose from 3.9% in December 2000 to 6.5% a year later. The California rate has consistently outpaced the national rate. Government spending on science and technology also has exercised a powerful influence on employment in those fields. Throughout most of the postwar years, California has enjoyed a favored status as a recipient of government research funds; the University of California’s 10 campuses together have consistently ranked at or near first in the nation in that category.

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In 2025, UC reported, it ranked as the nation’sThat status was thrown into doubt during President Trump’s current term, when he took direct aim at UC’s government funding with efforts to terminate research grants and fine UC more than $1 billion over tenuous claims of antisemitism. UC faculty won a court battle to reverse the fine, but as much as $1 billion in government funding remains at risk.

Trump’s actions had nothing to do with technological change, much less AI, but arose from partisan ideology, as did the depredation of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, which targeted the NIH among other federal agencies. All this points to the conclusion that the meltdown in high-tech jobs, unfortunately, is nothing new, and it’s safe to bet that it will happen again, even if the AI apocalypse isn’t the cause.

Government funding for academic institutions is on a political pendulum, perhaps swinging too far in its generosity and miserliness alike, but seldom touching on equilibrium. That’s true of corporate hirings and firings too. Cutbacks of jobs in engineering, computer science, law and other fields may be blamed on AI today and may even become significant in the future. But history tells us that sooner or later, something new will emerge to provoke an employment frenzy, followed by an employment meltdown.

That’s a hard truth for those directly harmed, but all we can say is that the wheel will turn again, some day. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content. The article argues that tech and science job busts are recurring features of the labor market, not unprecedented consequences of AI.

The dot-com downturn offers a precedent: Silicon Valley’s high-tech employment fell sharply after the 2000 market crash and the 2001 recession. It cautions that companies may be invoking AI to explain cuts driven by other forces, including reversals of pandemic-era hiring and broader economic weakness. Federal Reserve researchers likewise found no evidence that firms with greater AI adoption had reduced job postings, even as postings slowed more generally.

The piece emphasizes that political decisions about public research funding can also damage science careers, independently of technological change. A 2026 report documented substantial reductions in federal science-agency staffing and funding, alongside research organizations reporting layoffs and delayed hiring. It concludes that today’s downturn is unlikely to be the last: hiring booms and cutbacks can follow shifts in investment, economic conditions and government priorities, whatever technology is in the headlines.

Some forecasts treat AI as a potential source of significant future displacement, not merely a convenient explanation for current layoffs. Goldman Sachs estimated that up to 9% of workers could be displaced during an AI transition, with slower hiring weighing on employment as well; this is a projection, not evidence that those losses have already occurred. Even without widespread job losses across the economy, AI may already be affecting particular groups.

Stanford researchers found that employment among workers ages 22–25 in the most AI-exposed occupations was 19% below the level it would have reached had it kept pace with less-exposed peers, while more experienced workers showed no comparable gap. Views among labor-market economists are mixed about AI’s near-term effects. In an Indeed survey, 52% expected AI to be at least a mild drag on employment over the following year, while 35% anticipated a net gain and 13% expected no effect.

Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Hiltzik has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than 40 years. His business column appears in print every Sunday and Wednesday, and occasionally on other days. Hiltzik and colleague Chuck Philips shared the 1999 Pulitzer Prize for articles exposing corruption in the entertainment industry. Follow him on Bluesky at