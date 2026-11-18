ESPN insider Buster Olney reports the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes will come down to the Mets and Blue Jays, while the Dodgers remain hesitant to offer long-term deals. Skubal is expected to sign before the CBA expires on Dec. 1.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are not expected to be finalists in the race to sign Tarik Skubal, according to ESPN insider Buster Olney. Olney wrote in a post on X that the bidding for the two-time Cy Young winner will ultimately pit the New York Mets against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Dodgers are one of three teams that have met with Skubal, but other organizations remain in the running. The San Diego Padres and two mystery teams are also reportedly in the mix for the ace, who spent the second half of the 2026 season in Los Angeles after a blockbuster trade at the deadline with the Detroit Tigers. There is reason to believe the Dodgers will not land Skubal.

Also read Mets Meet Tarik Skubal Ahead of $400M Deadline as MLB Lockout Looms

Dodgers CBA concerns skimp long Skubal deal

The club has voiced concerns about the upcoming collective bargaining agreement and the new restrictions it may bring. The Dodgers are also reportedly hesitant to offer a long-term deal to any player this winter. That does not mean Skubal could not rejoin the team on a short-term deal with a higher average annual value. Skubal went 5-2 with a 2.61 ERA in 10 starts for the Dodgers after the trade.

He is seeking at least a $350-million deal, a figure that could be offered by several teams, notably deep-pocketed Mets owner Steve Cohen. The Dodgers have shown only lukewarm interest in adding that big contract to their already bloated payroll. They love their all-world rotation and would not be crushed if the new guy goes elsewhere.

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Skubal reportedly plans to sign before the current CBA ends on Dec. 1, after which owners are expected to lock the players out in hopes of imposing a salary cap. Some considered the Dodgers the least likely team to land Kyle Tucker because the Mets and Blue Jays were willing to offer the star outfielder a long-term contract.

Dodgers rotation struggles highlight Skubal value

However, Tucker joined Los Angeles on a four-year, $240 million deal instead, a reminder that the Dodgers can still surprise the market. As the window closes on an aging superstar-filled lineup, the Dodgers face questions about their rotation. Skubal is their only starter who is a consistent reliable force. Last month, in two postseason starts, Skubal had a 2.45 ERA, while Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a 3.72 ERA.

The other two starters struggled badly. Tyler Glasnow, who turns 34 next month, made only nine starts in the regular season before falling apart in October, racking up a 4.66 ERA with three homers allowed in 9 and two-thirds innings. Blake Snell, who will be 34 next August, made only 13 regular-season starts and also blew up in the playoffs with a 5.00 ERA in two starts and seven walks in nine innings.

Shohei Ohtani was 8-2 with a 1.79 ERA in 14 regular-season starts, but his pitching led to injuries that severely damaged his hitting. This space maintains the belief that he should never pitch again. Justin Wrobleski and others made more than 20 starts and pitched well in stretches, but none combined would be reason to forsake Skubal. The Dodgers finished second in the National League with Skubal.

Their playoff exit was not his fault. The culprits were the batters, who were seemingly smothered underneath the empty uniform that was Ohtani. Ohtani signed a 10-year, $700-million contract that pays him $2 million a year, with the rest deferred. Skubal belonged in Los Angeles the moment he arrived.

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He was not a cheap rental like Manny Machado, who showed up in 2018 and skipped town for San Diego. He was not an unsightly rental like Max Scherzer, who showed up in 2021, tapped out of a playoff start, and skipped town for New York. Skubal immediately cheered on his new teammates from a strange dugout while commanding respect in the clubhouse like he had been there for years.

Skubal praised clubhouse impact Dodgers culture

The group of guys, the clubhouse, the culture they have here, it is real, he told reporters after the Dodgers final playoff loss. I was honored to be part of it.

It is not easy for a guy to get traded in the middle of a season to come to a new city, new clubhouse, you have set routines and you have to make those adjustments, it is not easy, said Andrew Friedman, president of baseball operations, in his postseason presser. The way he was able to seamlessly transition, not just in terms of on the field, but in the clubhouse, I cannot say enough good things about the impact that he made in such a short period of time.

We have a tremendous amount of respect for him on and off the field. Friedman spoke to reporters at last week's general managers meetings, later adding, Obviously, we know what kind of pitcher he is. So for us, it is understanding what this all looks like, as far as what does our team need? What does the contract look like?

Where does he end up? I do not know. We know we love the player, we love the human, and you kind of have to let things play out to understand what that looks like, and if it is something that we are gonna ultimately execute. The Dodgers have one job this winter: sign Tarik Skubal.

If they are going to keep investing in their fans, they will re-invest in the best pitcher in baseball. The MLB free agent market is active, even with a looming lockout. Teams are not waiting until after the impending lockout to reinforce their rosters. But will the Dodgers be among those teams before the current CBA expires on Dec. 1?