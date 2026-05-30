Commentary: Spencer Pratt says Jesus is his role model. His take on homeless people isn't Christ-like

I urge Pratt to reacquaint himself with the words of the messiah in whose path he professes to follow. Humility, frugality, turning the other cheek — it’s what Jesus taught and what Pratt has long rejected.

Spencer Pratt, who lost his home in the Palisades fire, stands with supporters in the Palisades Village after announcing his run for Los Angeles mayor on the one-year anniversary of the disaster on Jan. 7.

Spencer Pratt is a showboat, a loudmouth, a troll and a self-proclaimed villain who seems willing to say anything in his quest to bethat his campaign role model is Jesus Christ, because “he was a politician. ” How on earth did Pratt — a man who tosses insults with the ease of someone spitting loogies — come off boasting that his political hero was the Prince of Peace?

But anyone who ridicules the exchange as a blasphemous moment by a deluded wannabe isn’t paying attention — which is exactly the error. He isn’t running on an explicitly Christian message — that would be risky in a city with large Jewish, Catholic and secular constituencies. But the proud born-again evangelical is channeling the zeal of an old-fashioned tent revival, even if some of his rhetoric falls far outside the bounds of the Good Book.

From a reality TV antagonist to a contender in the L.A. mayoral race, Spencer Pratt has jolted local politics, turning personal tragedy in the Palisades fire into a 2026 election campaign. In his recent memoir, Pratt recounted his conversion — actor Stephen Baldwin baptized him in a river during the 2009 season of the reality show “I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here.

” Before that, his Christianity had consisted of wearing a black diamond cross necklace he described as “thirty grand of Jesus bling” bought from a Beverly Hills boutique. Pratt credits his faith with providing direction at a low moment in his life, as he embraced Jesus with such fervor that a pastor told him to stop joining altar calls so much during church services — once was enough.

“I needed the receipt stamped weekly,” Pratt wrote, “like a parking validation, just to make sure it stuck. ”The memoir comes off as a millennial version of “The Confessions of St. Augustine” — perhaps the most famous literary example of someone who saw their wreck of a life not as a series of mistakes to apologize for but as necessary failures on the road to grace.

That’s why Pratt and his followers don’t see his sketchy past as a disqualifier, but rather his biggest strength. Only someone who says he wasIn another era, Pratt would have been a welcome edition to the roster of bombastic Southern California preachers a la. His claims that only he can deliver us from damnation and that we need to repent of City Hall’s status quo at the ballot box are nothing less than a modern-day gospel to his followers.

Pratt feels the pulse of L.A. ’s civic malaise far better than Mayor Karen Bass or another of his opponents, City Councilmember Nithya Raman. Like any good pastor, he knows how to distill that discontent into soundbites and stories. That’s why the self-designated “Pratt Daddy” has cast this moment in L.A. history as a modern-day Armageddon, urging voters to wage war against apostates and usher in a Second Coming, lest the city continue its supposed descent into hell.

He admits in his memoir to holding “epiphanies and apocalyptic visions” in equal measure — no wonderthat life for him is a “spiritual battlefield” where “however I can be to stop evil at this point feels like a purpose. ” Spencer Pratt is shown on a television while journalists work during the 2026 Los Angeles mayoral debate at Skirball Cultural Center on May 6. Far from me to criticize someone’s faith.

But I urge Pratt to reacquaint himself with the words of the messiah in whose path he professes to follow. Humility, frugality, turning the other cheek — it’s what Jesus taught and what Pratt has long rejected. Instead of offering compassion or viable initiatives, Pratt consistently calls the unhoused “zombies,” “vagrants,” “drug addicts” and “bums,” with a particular fixation on the naked ones. He vowed to ABC 7 recently that he would push people off L.A.

’s streets and onto federal land — like herding stray wildlife. The mayoral hopeful added that “scam homeless nonprofits” exacerbate homelessness, which must have been news to Scripture-based organizations such as the“These people, when I unplug them ... they’re all going to Seattle, where the mayor will welcome them,” Pratt proclaimed. Spencer, what New Testament book says that your crude campaign against the most destitute among us is holy?

Christ never looked down on itinerants, famously saying, “The Son of man hath not where to lay his head. ” In the Book of Mark, when Jesus sent his disciples out into the world, he told them to bring no food or money, because good people would take care of them.

“And if any place will not welcome you or listen to you, leave that place and shake the dust off your feet as a testimony against them,” Jesus said. Christ did do some name calling, but his ire was directed at the powerful, the braggarts, the hypocrites — the Pratts of his time. The Nazarene saved his kindest words for the meek, the poor, the peacemakers — who are sorely lacking in Pratt’s caravan of, Trumpers and the wealthy.

Christ didn’t offer counsel to the comfortable but to outcasts — lepers, prostitutes, people possessed by demons or afflicted with disease — whose modern-day contemporaries live on our streets and whom Pratt World blames for all of L.A. ’s ills.

Forced treatment and jail: Spencer Pratt’s pledges to end homelessness stir up mayor’s race Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt wants to use arrests and mandatory drug and addiction treatment to clear the streets, but some expert said he would face huge legal, financial and practical hurdles in doing so. Jesus especially embraced outsiders — the Canaanite woman he initially compared to a dog because she sought help for her daughter, the Samaritan lady at the well, the Roman centurion in the Book of Matthew of whom Jesus proclaimed, “I have not found so great faith” anywhere in Israel.

Pratt would have rounded up all of them in donkey carts and dumped them in Babylon, if he had been around back then. I understand how frustrating it is to see homeless encampments in neighborhoods and to deal with unhoused people who disrupt one’s day, as my wife does at her restaurant in Santa Ana.

But whenever annoyance gets the better of me, I remember what Jesus told his followers: “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me,” warning that he would keep this in mind on Judgment Day. Those who didn’t take his advice?

“Depart from me, ye cursed,” Christ thundered, “into everlasting fire, prepared for the devil and his angels. ” Christianity — and good society — calls for us to look to our better angels, not to demonize others, as Pratt regularly does. He knows this too.

“When the whole world hates you,” Pratt wrote, “it’s comforting to think at least the big guy upstairs has your back, so long as you repent. ” But repentance means admitting you’ve done wrong. Instead, Pratt is doubling down on his anti-homelessness nastiness as more and more people join his crusade. Gustavo Arellano is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, covering Southern California everything and a bunch of the West and beyond.

He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Opinion Writing in 2026 and Commentary in 2025. He was also a finalist in 2025 for the Mike Royko Award for Commentary and Column Writing and was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended Los Angeles politics.

Arellano previously worked at OC Weekly, where he was an investigative reporter for 15 years and editor for six, wrote a column called ¡Ask a Mexican! and is the author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. ” He’s the child of two Mexican immigrants, one of whom came to this country in the trunk of a Chevy. Rebuilding L.A. : Game Theory: Is L.A.

Rebuilding For Survivors - Or For The Olympics? Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. From the Los Angeles Times and Sonoro comes the De Los Podcast — a weekly conversation where music, pop culture and Latinidad collide. Hosted by De Los editors Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito.





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spencer Pratt’s real message: Your city matters more than DCSpencer Pratt's campaign reminds us of something important: the closest governments are supposed to be the most effective and the most accountable.

Read more »

Jimmy Kimmel Skewers Spencer Pratt's Los Angeles Mayoral RunKimmel said that Pratt was 'another narcissist looking for attention.'

Read more »

Spencer Pratt claims Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx privately endorsed his mayoral bidSpencer Pratt claims Leonardo DiCaprio and Jamie Foxx asked him to make L.A. streets safe again as his mayoral campaign gains celebrity momentum.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Takes Us Around the City He Thinks He Can SaveLove him or hate him, the former reality TV villain is making a real run at leading L.A. and striking a nerve with voters who are tired of the status quo. We asked him to show us the spots that made him fall in love with it in the first place.

Read more »