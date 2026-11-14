Commentary: Russell Brand doc excoriates a predatory chameleon and the culture that celebrated him

Netflix's 'Russell Brand: Open Secret' is less interested in the psychology of a criminal predator than it is in the culture that rewarded him and the women who finally brought him to justice.

Netflix’s “Russell Brand: Open Secret” is less interested in the psychology of a criminal predator than it is in the culture that rewarded him and the women who finally brought him to justice.

“Russell Brand: Open Secret” chronicles how Russell Brand’s popular “bad boy” persona provided both a mirror and a shield for a sexual predator. Detailing an investigation that led to his conviction for rape and sexual assault, it premiered four days after Brand was sentenced. Not that he wouldn’t have done it if given the opportunity .

Also read Netflix Documentary Details Russell Brand Assault Claims by Jordan Martin

As Isaacs’ traditional and deeply layered documentary “Russell Brand: Open Secret” makes clear, Brand is, in addition to being a, a canny media manipulator who openly reinvented himself to exploit an ever-evolving zeitgeist and provide cover for his crimes. A navel-gazing doc would be right up his alley. Brand, however, refused to respond to requests to participate in “Open Secret,” and he is, of course, now in prison.

The documentary began production after a damning investigation by London Times and Sunday Times reporters Rosamund Urwin and Charlotte Wace in 2023. It premiered Friday on Netflix, a mere eight days after Brand wasUrwin and Wace , provide the narrative spine of “Open Secret,” chronicling the decades of rumors and the difficulty of finding women who would speak of their experiences on the record.

Several did and do here. None of them were part of the recent trial, though at least one is part of the new investigation, and all women were, at various times, in a relationship with Brand.

Only two do not describe being sexually assaulted, including Amanda Alguero Alejos, who recounts meeting Brand when he was her English teacher in a foreign language school and watching as he changed dramatically when his career took off, abusing drugs and becoming so openly sexual with other women that she left him. But this is not a story of how success, complete with rock-star-type female adoration, somehow corrupted an ordinary guy who finds himself in extraordinary circumstances.

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Neither, aside from a brief segment scanning his troubled relationship with his father, is it much interested in why Brand did what he did. Russell Brand was convicted of rape and sexual assault charges in a London courtroom on Thursday, years after a damning investigation by British media.

Instead, both the reporters and the filmmakers examine how Brand has brazenly leveraged cultural trends, beginning with the sexually free and outrageous mood of the late 1990s and early 2000s that celebrated his “bad boy” persona, to provide cover for his predatory habits. Deftly using clips from Brand’s stage shows and interviews as well as passages from his books, “Open Secret” proves its titular point over and over again.

On multiple occasions, Brand admitted to terrible behavior and even called himself a rapist, before brushing it off as a satirical joke aimed at those too prudish to understand unbridled sexuality. It worked spectacularly well, earning him TV jobs, film roles and A-list status and the inevitable phalanx of managers, lawyers and powerful allies.

This combination of celebrity and power is one reason many of the women Urwin and Wace interviewed over the course of four years were reluctant to speak publicly; two of those who allege rape in “Open Secret” did so anonymously. Even so, rumors of Brand’s behavior began early and continued to grow. Particularly after 2011, when he moved to U.S. during the apex of his film career and his brief marriage to Katy Perry.

After Brand returned to the U.K., the film implies, he realized that his grinning-satyr reputation wasn’t playing so well anymore.

In 2014, he made a huge career adjustment, leaping from unapologetic sexual player to politically progressive firebrand. Energetic and superficially erudite, his “working-class,” antiestablishment stance was immediately embraced by the progressive left.

“Brand was wild,” journalist and political activist George Monbiot says in the film. “Exactly what left-wing politics was lacking at the time. ”Russell Brand sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for rape, sexual assault convictions A London judge on Monday sentenced British comedian Russell Brand to 10 and a half years in prison after he was convicted on rape and sexual assault charges in the U.K. last week. That too worked, for a while.

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But during and after the #MeToo movement, many people were attempting to “out” Brand and his career began to suffer. Soon he reinvented himself again. Modeling himself on Tucker Carlson, he became a right-wing conspiracy theorist, railing against the usual suspects of science, liberals and legacy media. By 2023, Urwin and Wace had found multiple women willing to speak on the record.

When, in the final phase of reporting, they reached out to Brand, his lawyer responded that his client believed the piece to be “a concerted campaign” with “a deeply concerning agenda to all this, namely the fact that he is an alternative media broadcaster competing with mainstream media. ” Brand then took to YouTube to denounce the article, claiming that “all of his relationships were consensual” and that the Sunday Times had a political agenda.work.

Additional allegations poured into the journalists and Scotland Yard, and an investigation was opened. Brand once again shape-shifted, publicly embracing Christianity and proselytizing about the powerful love of Christ. Whether or not his newly found religious beliefs were sincere, they did not prevent him from being arrested, charged and convicted.

The film ends on an earnest rather than victorious note, with various participants voicing their hope that women will be more empowered to speak up about rape and sexual assault, and that the culture will stop celebrating and shielding the men who perpetrate it. These sentiments have, regrettably, become a bit boilerplate, words many people say even as attempts to shame and silence sexual assault victims continue.

The unsettling power of “Russell Brand: Open Secret” has little to do with Brand himself. Instead, this painstaking chronicle of how two dogged reporters and a few very brave women finally helped bring him to justice is an indictment of us. The people who heard the rumors and continued to support him, through ticket sales, clicks, likes and applause.

The people who continued to find him audacious, funny and “authentic,” even as he was telling us exactly who he was and what he was doing. An open secret is not a secret; it is a fact we have chosen not to confront. Brand got away with smirking about his life as a sexual predator under a thin disguise of mischievous comedy because we let him. And that’s what needs to stop.

Mary McNamara is a culture columnist and critic for the Los Angeles Times. Previously she was assistant managing editor for arts and entertainment following a 12-year stint as television critic and senior culture editor. A Pulitzer Prize winner in 2015 and finalist for criticism in 2013 and 2014, she has won various awards for criticism and feature writing. She is the author of the Hollywood mysteries “Oscar Season” and “The Starlet.

” She lives in La Crescenta with her husband and two dogs.