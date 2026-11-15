Commentary: Newsom, Hegseth, Becerra — who's in the hottest water? Our columnists discuss

Did Newsom's death row clemencies help or hurt his presidential prospects? How badly did AWOL Democrats blow it letting Hegseth's impeachment slide? L.A. Times columnists discuss.

Change, it seems, is in the air. And not just because the days are shorter, the nights are cooler and the leaves areI’ll confess to a certain ambivalence about the bold and politically risky move.

On the one hand, I respect Newsom for taking a principled stand. On the other, I think our columnizing colleague,when he suggested the governor should have put the matter on the ballot and gone forth to make his case to voters, as opposed to acting unilaterally. Gov.

Also read Democrats Miss Hegseth Vote While Claiming Traffic Delays

Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute every California death sentence involved a mafia murder, warm socks and an unexpected meeting in a San Quentin prison cell.that puts literally everything and anything in front of voters instead of being handled by the leaders we elected to legislate? But I think your ambivalence is the point.

Most people, no shame, don’t put that much time into considering theAt the same time, over decades, victims of violent crime have been embraced by tough-on-crime politicians who have mined their pain to promote a vision of public safety based on harsher laws. That has left an equally valid group of crime survivors — the ones who want to focus on repairing their lives, and prevention rather than punishing — largely marginalized until recent years when they began to organize.politicians pit these two groups against each other.

One side will bring out heart-wrenching photos of victims, the other will bring out survivors who say another killing won’t quell their grief. How many of us feel about the death penalty comes from these stories. — who also commuted death sentences because it turns out we are really bad at using capital punishment fairly, and without bias. He’s not breaking new ground, and no one is getting out of prison — they will now serve life without parole.

Frankly, I don’t think the majority of voters care that Newsom did this, but his political foes will use it relentlessly. He seems to have done it solely because he believes it’s the right thing to do.impeachment of Hegseth failed is because of those 11 absentee Democrats. Their failure to show up on the House floor allowed lame-duck Republicans to shunt the matter off to committee, effectively killing the effort. For now, anyway.

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Those AWOL Democrats had various excuses: They were stuck in traffic, traveling or tending to some “personal emergency. ” But it seems pretty straightforward. Lawmakers shirked their responsibility. As New York Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told CNN, “The people send us here to do a job ... and the same way I had to clock inFunny. I thought we’d just had an election where voters expressed their unhappiness with politicians who seem more preoccupied with their own needs than those of the folks they supposedly represent.leadership front and center, as well as fears that the party is too divided to be effective, despite the fact he’s on track to be the next speaker.

It also shows a real disconnect from voters’ expectations. Voters understand that Democrats are not yet in power. They understand this particular impeachment attempt may not have been successful because of that. But they also want to see Democrats trying.

But, sticking with that football analogy, it was the first snap of the game. I wouldn’t make too much of it. There is a long season, er, scratch that. There are two years for Democrats to prove they can address voters’ concerns and turn their majority status into something more than a short-term rental.

How do they do that? Sure, impeach Hegseth once Democrats take control in January. . Use the investigative and subpoena powers of Congress to expose the criminality along with the rot and corruption at the administration’s core. Pass legislation to keep any future president from emulating Trump and his actions as a would-be dictator.

Closer to home, meantime, our governor-elect Xavier Becerra is working on his transition. What do you see as the major challenges facing him when he takes over in January? Does California try to backfill any of that, or just live with the fallout of so many losing access to healthcare? On top of that, Becerra has floated the idea of freezing utility and home insurance rates.

That would be politically difficult and out of character for a guy whoSo even if Becerra is known for his low-key approach, he’ll face a lot of urgent issues from the get-go. : It certainly won’t be easy, notwithstanding that new, friendlier Democratic majority in Congress.he’ll have to make as governor.

But he could have done more, as I suggested back in June in another ofAt this point, however, maybe Becerra should escape to one of those resorts for a bit of down time between now and his swearing-in on Jan. 4. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content. The article presents Newsom’s commutation of all 548 death sentences as a principled but politically risky act.

One columnist is ambivalent, suggesting voters might have been asked to decide; the other counters that ballot campaigns can turn survivors’ grief into political ammunition and that elected officials should make difficult policy decisions. The article also notes that the commutations leave the prisoners serving life without parole. On Hegseth’s impeachment, the article argues that Democrats who missed the procedural vote failed their responsibilities and squandered voter goodwill.

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The columnists differ on the scale of the damage: one sees a serious political misstep, while the other calls it an avoidable but early stumble. The article contends that Democrats should focus less on impeachment as a gesture and more on using congressional powers and legislation to address affordability, healthcare, tariffs, the Iran war, corruption and congressional stock trading. For Becerra, the article emphasizes the urgency of looming Medi-Cal coverage losses and other federal-state tensions.

It also questions whether he has prepared voters for difficult choices, while acknowledging that his proposed freezes on utility and home-insurance rates could be popular but challenging to implement. Death-penalty supporters and prosecutors argue that blanket commutations override jury and court decisions, disregard California voters’ repeated support for capital punishment, and leave victims’ families without a meaningful voice. A legal challenge is underway, and prosecutors say they will continue seeking death sentences in eligible cases.

Other critics of the commutations argue that the governor’s action should not substitute for a decision by voters to repeal the death penalty. California voters rejected repeal measures in 2012 and 2016, while some victims’ relatives have said they wanted the sentences to stand.

The absences weakened the effort to keep the impeachment resolution from being sent to committee, but reporting adds context to the article’s criticism: several Democrats said traffic prevented them from reaching the chamber, and Democratic leaders had not organized the resolution, which was brought by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie. Even if six late-arriving members had voted, that alone would not have changed the procedural outcome. Becerra’s proposed rate freezes face objections from regulatory and industry voices.

Critics say a governor may lack authority to impose them, while insurers warn that a freeze could prompt further withdrawals from California’s already strained insurance market; utility officials have also pointed to wildfire liability and investment costs as factors affecting customer bills. The scale of potential Medi-Cal cuts also makes backfilling coverage a difficult choice: state analyses describe billions of dollars in program pressures, while a California policy-center estimate says federal changes could put tens of billions in annual funding at risk.

Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West. He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including 13 presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races. Follow him on Bluesky atAnita Chabria is a California columnist for the Los Angeles Times, based in Sacramento.

Before joining The Times, she worked for the Sacramento Bee as a member of its statewide investigative team and previously covered criminal justice and City Hall. Follow her on Bluesky at anitachabria.bsky.social and on X at @anitachabria.

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