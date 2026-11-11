Commentary: Millions of Californians have been cast adrift. For nothing

Proposition 50, the Democratic gerrymandering initiative, has drawn California Republicans into near-extinction in Congress. That's unhealthy and unnecessary.

Proposition 50 has left millions of California Republicans with good reason to doubt that their voice and their votes matter. That’s not a good or healthy thing, and the blue tsunami proved it was also unnecessary.

The move was stunningly brazen — redistricting usually takes place once, early in a decade after the census — and it was a terrible thing to do.five of its House seats to give a big advantage to Democrats. With that, the battle was joined.

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More than half a dozen Republican-led states ultimately ended up redrawing their congressional districts in an effort to bypass voters and predetermine the outcome of the November election.was beyond anything that anyone, save the most hopium-addled Democrat, could have imagined. The party needed a gain of three seats to flip the House. Democrats are on track to pick up more than 40, despite all that Republican gerrymandering.

Registered Republicans make up 25% of California’s electorate and many more regularly support the GOP. In Garden Grove, supporters await GOP gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton’s arrival at his election night event on Nov. 3, 2026. The map drafted to bolster Democrats has resulted in the near-extinction of California Republicans on Capitol Hill. When the next session of Congress convenes in January, the state’s four remaining House members can caucus inside a Toyota Camry, with room to spare.

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Consider: Registered Republicans make up 25% of California’s electorate and many more regularly support the GOP. The party’s share of the 52-member House delegation will be less than 8%.

, a give-no-quarter lefty or someone who’s animating political impulse is to drive your fist into the other guy’s face, this is all lip-smackingly delicious.part of representative democracy and thinks that if our government and political system are to function properly, it’s important that citizens of all stripes and all political persuasions feel as though they’re invested and have a stake. In short, they need to feel as thoughMuch, if not most, of the distemper was aimed at the would-be authoritarian in the White House.

But a goodly amount of anger was directed at politicians of both parties and a sense they’re focused more on power and their own interests — such as holding on to power — than the needs of those they’re supposed to represent. In hindsight, it’s obvious that gerrymandering those five California House seats was unnecessary for Democrats to seize the majority.

Given the magnitude of the blue wave, it’s quite possible they might have flipped a few of those seats even without partisan tinkering.shows a strong correlation between a president’s standing in polls and his party’s performance in the midterm election; on average, the opposition party gained more than two dozen seats. So even then it appeared highly likely that Democrats would take control of the House, even if the Texas gerrymander worked as planned.

Chad Bianco betrayed public trust by seizing ballots in hopes of winning Trump’s endorsement. Riverside County was right to say Bianco should pony up for his legal bills. Voters should hold Democrats to their word and see to it that the nonpartisan commission resumes its map-making role after the next census. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content. The column argues that Texas’ mid-decade redistricting was a brazen attempt to improve Republicans’ electoral prospects, but says California’s response—Proposition 50—was also a serious breach of democratic norms. By replacing district lines drawn by the state’s independent commission with a partisan map, California answered one gerrymander with another.

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The column contends that the response was unnecessary: Democrats were likely to make major gains in the midterms even without California’s new map. It also warns that the map sharply reduces Republican representation in a state where Republicans make up about a quarter of registered voters, leaving millions with less reason to feel represented. Looking ahead, the column says the maps remain in place through 2030 despite being presented as an emergency measure.

It urges Democrats to restore the independent commission’s role after the next census and calls for a nationwide ban on partisan gerrymandering. Supporters of Proposition 50 cast it as a temporary, voter-approved countermeasure to Texas’ effort to gain Republican seats, and to similar redistricting moves elsewhere. The official voter guide argued that the measure would level the playing field and defend Californians’ political voice while reaffirming a commitment to independent redistricting after the 2030 census.

Some supporters say the measure mattered beyond the seats it could change: it gave voters who felt powerless under the Trump administration a way to act and helped energize Democrats nationally. Others argue the new map also protects Democratic incumbents in future, less favorable election cycles. Opponents of Proposition 50 argue that a partisan response does not justify sidelining the independent commission.

The official voter guide’s argument against the measure says it removed protections for fair maps and keeping communities together; critics cited by CalMatters say Democrats may have won seats anyway and warn that undoing the commission sets a dangerous precedent. Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West.

He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including 13 presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races. Follow him on Bluesky at