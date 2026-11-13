Commentary: Mexican ambassador says 'it's business as usual' after the midterms and Miller's promotion

Ambassador Roberto Lazzeri Montaño was confident but clear-eyed, knowing he needs to keep el Norte happy — but not at the expense of his patria.

Roberto Lazzeri Montaño, Mexico’s ambassador to the U.S., poses for a portrait while visiting the Los Angeles Times on Nov. 6, 2026. The relationship between the two countries — forever adversarial yet eternally co-dependent — has become even more fraught under President Trump, who infamously declared, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best” during the 2015 speech that launched his first campaign.

This week, Trump threatened to double tariffs on Mexico, our biggest trading partner, if it doesn’t stop a caravan of migrants from reaching the border, which is already effectively shut down thanks to his multibillion-dollar enforcement regime and the masked federal agentsHe has also repeatedly suggested sending U.S. troops south of the border to pursue drug traffickers, an offer that Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has criticized “So we have a sad history about intervention that, of course, no one wants to replicate,” Lazzeri said during a one-hour conversation with Times journalists at the newspaper’s El Segundo office last week.

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“So we arrive to every negotiating table, to every conversation, knowing what’s possible and knowing what’s not possible. ”L.A. writer and filmmaker Francisco Aviles Pino reflects on Mexican sports culture and the limits of nationalism to establish community as an immigrant in the United States. The Mexico City native exuded diplomatic tact and no arrogance. He sported a tightly cropped beard and wore a simple gray suit, a skinny black tie held in place by a clip.

A pin of the Mexican and U.S. flags adorned his lapel. The 42-year-old spoke in flawless but studied English and brought no assistant with him, occasionally jotting down thoughts in a moleskin notebook. Mostly, he listened and responded to our questions.

He was in Los Angeles — where he lived for a few years in the 2010s while studying music management at UCLA Extension — for a few days before returning to Washington to introduce himself to the new Democratic-majority Congress. When Lazzeri first arrived in the nation’s capital in August, lawmakers were busy getting ready to campaign for the midterms. Now, he said, “we’ll actively try to engage again.

” The conversation started with Steve Padilla, who edits The Times’ Mexico correspondents, asking how relations with the U.S. might change after the midterms and“It’s business as usual,” Lazzeri responded.

“We have no reason to meddle into internal U.S. politics. ... But when affects the lives of our people here in the country, or their health, or their well-being, and if it starts to cross into a human rights violation, we’ll raise our voice and we’ll try to work with the administration to find that these things don’t happen again.

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”He hailed the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada trilateral trade agreement as beneficial to everyone but especially Americans, who save $900 a year in groceries, he said, “because they have access to produce from Mexico. And they have access all year long.

”during a covert mission alongside local authorities in Chihuahua was a “violation” of Mexican national security laws that ban foreign agents from working inside the country without the knowledge of the federal government, he said.are a “reasonable solution” for the American demand for cheap labor and the willingness of Mexicans to fill those positions. And he said the strategy of previous Mexican presidential administrations to target cartel leaders while failing to go after their financial assets and leaving civilians to suffer the subsequent turf wars was “horrible” and a “lesson learned.

” The Sheinbaum administration is trying not to replicate those campaigns, Lazzeri asserted, but nor is it necessary to join U.S.-led hemispheric coalitions like “What we have heard from the U.S. authorities,” he said, “is that they respect our model, and we’re showing the best results in the region. ”Lazzeri went on to describe overall relations between Mexico and the U.S. as “the highest of collaborations that I have seen,” hailing the state of the border.

“You see — very smartly — security forces talking with Border Patrol to say people are crossing around here — ‘If we do X, Y, Z, this will deter them,’” he said. “So, it feels lot less politicized. It feels like an ongoing, daily basis work of people that know what they’re doing, that know the terrain. ” I commented that his rosy description made it sound as if the Mexican government was capitulating to Trump’s demand of zero migration.

Some political analysts say Sheinbaum, despite her talk of defending Mexico’s sovereignty, has actually acquiesced to Trump many times, particularly on security. His calm, pragmatic responses reminded me of Sheinbaum, whom Lazzeri repeatedly referred to as “my president. ” Times Executive Editor Terry Tang brought up the more confrontational approach of“My president, she’s very thoughtful,” Lazzeri said.

“We try to focus on not getting tangled into the political narrative that sometimes doesn’t come from the administration. It comes from many other sources, and it will be a mistake to just engage with that when it’s not actually what we’re discussing. ”We focused mostly on the issues Americans typically associate with Mexico: immigration, drug and trade wars.

Even when I brought up food, noting that avocados and Mexican spirits like tequila and mezcal are more popular than ever in the U.S., the conversation inevitably turned to the security concerns surrounding those products. Lazzeri said the Mexican government is making it safe for farmers and other entrepreneurs to alert authorities whenIt’s all part of Sheinbaum’s effort to avoid turning Mexico into a vassal state of the behemoth to the north, as it too often has been in the past.

“At the end, what is really important for me as an ambassador is that, yes, there’s issues in my country,” Lazzeri said. “And we understand them, and we’re dealing with patience and moving the agenda forward. That being said, what should not happen is that our community gets stigmatized because of those issues.

”, hosted by Mexico, Canada and the U.S., as a “major opportunity to show a different face of Mexico” with the success of its men’s national team and the experience it offered fans from across the globe.

“I do believe that soft power, if we keep that level of influence at the end, policies can change,” he said. A Mexico fan is tossed in the air after the Mexico versus England round of 16 knockout match in downtown Santa Ana on Sunday, July 5, 2026.

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I ended by asking what his message was to the millions of Americans of Mexican descent living in the U.S. The ambassador described Mexico’s “cosmovision” of a nation of great Indigenous empires that preceded the Spanish conquest and that freed itself of colonialism, and how that informs Mexico’s “constant position of dealing with the issues of the world. ” “It’s an honor to be part of that heritage, to be part of that community,” he concluded, “and should be proud, too.

”considered to be the New York Yankees of Mexican soccer. It was the first time he spoke in Spanish all afternoon. The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

The article presents Ambassador Roberto Lazzeri as advocating pragmatic engagement: Mexico should avoid intervening in U.S. domestic politics, but speak up if U.S. policies harm Mexican residents or violate human rights. He describes relations as highly collaborative while emphasizing that cooperation must respect Mexico’s sovereignty. On trade and migration, Lazzeri argues that the countries’ economies are deeply interdependent and that U.S. employers’ demand for workers could be met through legal visas.

He supports coordination to deter unauthorized crossings, while rejecting the implication that Mexico should simply comply with every U.S. demand. On security, Lazzeri faults earlier Mexican strategies that targeted cartel leaders without disrupting their finances, and says Mexico can cooperate with U.S. authorities without joining U.S.-led initiatives or allowing foreign agents to operate in Mexico without authorization. The article also stresses Lazzeri’s concern that Mexicans and Mexican Americans not be stigmatized because of problems in Mexico.

He presents cultural pride and Mexico’s global influence as ways to foster understanding and, over time, affect policy. The Trump administration has framed migrant caravans as a border-security threat and used that framing to demand stronger Mexican enforcement. Trump threatened to double tariffs if Mexico did not stop the caravans, while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the administration would use “all assets” to prevent them from entering the United States.

Stephen Miller’s reported insistence on achieving zero unauthorized crossings reflects a view that current enforcement, despite sharply reduced border encounters, remains insufficient. That goal also conflicts with Lazzeri’s more measured account of border cooperation and its limits. Some U.S. officials and commentators have argued for a more forceful approach to Mexican cartels, including unilateral U.S. action if Mexico is seen as unable or unwilling to contain them.

Reporting on the Trump administration describes this as a position advanced by Miller and other hard-line voices, in contrast with Lazzeri’s insistence on Mexican authorization and sovereignty. However, the approach is disputed in Congress: lawmakers opposing unauthorized military action warn it could violate Mexico’s sovereignty, damage cooperation, and disrupt cross-border commerce. Gustavo Arellano is a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, covering Southern California everything and a bunch of the West and beyond.

He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Opinion Writing in 2026 and Commentary in 2025. He was also a finalist in 2025 for the Mike Royko Award for Commentary and Column Writing and was part of the team that won the 2023 Pulitzer Prize in Breaking News for reporting on a leaked audio recording that upended Los Angeles politics.

Arellano previously worked at OC Weekly, where he was an investigative reporter for 15 years and editor for six, wrote a column called ¡Ask a Mexican! and is the author of “Taco USA: How Mexican Food Conquered America. ” He’s the child of two Mexican immigrants, one of whom came to this country in the trunk of a Chevy. William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder.

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