Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia was seen as a key to stabilizing the company, but it will achieve just the opposite.

Jensen Huang’s return to Nvidia was seen as a key to stabilizing the company, but it will achieve just the opposite. You’re going to see not a few news stories and cable discussions trying to identify the winners and losers fromAllow me to make it easier for you: There are no winners.

Almost everyone involved in this episode comes out of it bathed in a miasma of corruption and ineptitude. When a board of directors can no longer trust a chief executive, removal is their duty.

Also read Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO after resignation amid suspected Chinese spy scandal

Then there are the White House insiders who supported Huang, such as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and those who celebrated his ouster but then dutifully celebrated his return, like Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent. And President Trump, who is taking credit for goading the Nvidia directors into welcoming back a CEO who slathered them with flagrant lies about personal activities that may have involved complicity with a chip-smuggling scheme that may have violated U.S. law.

Anyway, Trump gained as much as $15 million when his Nvidia holdings soared higher Monday.

“It’s lose-lose-lose,” Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, senior associate dean for Leadership Studies at the Yale School of Management, says of the Huang mess. “It’s indisputably a degradation of national security,” given the suspicions that Huang was involved in the transfer of U.S. technology to China. It will turbocharge congressional investigations of those allegations — with considerable pressure for the investigations coming from Republicans.

Huang’s return, furthermore, will render workplace standards at Nvidia “unenforceable — it will be open season for skirt-chasing there now,” Sonnenfeld told me. That’s because Huang has confessed not only to an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, but with at least two Nvidia employees, including one of his direct subordinates. Huang’s return had been touted as a key to stabilizing a company that was deeply rattled by his resignation on Nov. 12. It’s nothing of the kind.

The Nvidia to which he has returned is a very different company from the one he left. Its management has come under unprecedented scrutiny. Its board members are going to be married to their lawyers for the foreseeable future, as shareholder lawsuits and government investigations pile up. Huang’s ability to make financial deals energizing the entire artificial intelligence sector will be diluted, if not destroyed.

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The big AI firms have proposed a system of government regulation that is tantamount to self-regulation. That would be a big mistakea quick recap. Huang resigned under pressure from the company he co-founded as questions intensified about his multiple extramarital affairs, which included at least one with an Nvidia subordinate and one with Alice Huang , who has been accused of being an agent of the Chinese government .

The latter dalliance might implicate Jensen Huang in the illicit transfer of Nvidia technology to China. Within days of his resignation, the movement advocating his reinstatement surfaced. As late as Nov. 17, board Chair Harvey Jones, a seasoned tech executive, stated publicly that the board had no intention of bringing Huang back. YetMonday to reinstate Huang, with Jones saying that the directors found his reinstatement to be “in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers.

” Let’s start there, with the condition of Nvidia’s governance. It’s in tatters. As I wrote after Huang’s resignation, signs of the inadequacy of his management style had long been building. It’s widely reported that he had 60 direct reports, which bespeaks the utter absence of delegation and the over-concentration of decision-making in one individual’s hands.

That exposes any such company to trouble if the king turns out to have feet of clay, as was the case here. Compounding the danger was the lack of a succession plan at Nvidia. In the event, the board turned to Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress as interim CEO, but no one seemed to expect her to stay on in that role.

The board had commissioned an outside investigation of Huang’s activities from the law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, but reinstated Huang before the investigators had a chance to complete — or perhaps even begin — their task. The company says that the investigation will continue and that Huang “is committed to cooperating with it.

” Yet that raises the dangerous question of what might happen if Huang is found to be complicit in the illicit transfer of Nvidia technology to China; Huang has denied knowning that his paramour Alice Huang was a Chinese agent. Trump got Nvidia and AMD to fork over a portion of their sales of chips to China. Here’s why that’s unconstitutional and scary. Put it all together, and the board stands accused of failing to shoulder its most basic responsibilities.

That’s likely to expose the directors to lawsuits from aggrieved investors lulled into buying, or selling, Nvidia shares at the wrong time based on the board’s assurances that Huang was gone for good but that his return is in their best interest.

“Those lapses unfolded inside an organization seemingly engineered to leave its leader unchecked, with roughly 60 direct reports, family in senior posts, and no clear successor, board chair, or chief compliance officer,” Sonnenfeld and two colleagues“We would argue that Huang’s conduct would be unacceptable of any chief executive, founder or not. ” Investigators in Congress will surely want to learn what Trump told the board about Huang’s innocence and what led the directors to take him at his word. The board itself said it made the decision to reinstate Huang after “input from senior levels of the United States government,” but didn’t say who provided what input.

Although Trump says he told them that a government investigation exonerated Huang and that his reinstatement posed no national security risk, it remains murky whether he told them that a government investigation had found no evidence against Huang, or promised to pardon Huang if that became necessary, or made some other representation. I asked the White House for details, but got no reply.

Turning to Trump’s motivations for involving himself in the matter, it’s proper to note that Trump has owned a sizable stake in Nvidia stock. From the beginning of 2026 through the Friday before Huang’s reinstatement, Trump took a bath on the shares, which lost nearly a third of their value during that period.

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If he owned as many as 370,000 shares in that time frame, asas of Sept. 30, the closing date of his most recent financial disclosure, that would have been a $22.4-million hit. Hiltzik: The Trump administration’s investments in corporate stocks raise fears of ‘crony capitalism’ The Trump administration’s investments in corporate stocks make it a significant shareholder in an unprecedented 30 companies. Voters and economists are uneasy.

The FT reckons that the stock’s surge Monday, after Huang’s return was announced, might have given Trump a $15-million one-day gain. The actual amount is impossible to calculate because the government disclosures only require officials to list their purchases and sales within a broad dollar range. I asked the White House to comment on how Trump’s Nvidia holdings might have influenced his jawboning with the company’s board, but got no reply.

Nothing about Huang’s return should calm the nerves of investors in the company or in the AI sector generally. Indeed, on Tuesday Nvidia shares gave back almost one-third of their Monday gains and the broad tech sector, which has been under pressure for months but also surged Monday, resumed its own slide, with the Nasdaq composite losing about 2%. Trump’s approach to Chinese economic competition is as incoherent today as it always was.

On the one hand, Trump rails against the very idea that China should obtain AI chips from an American company, and on the other, he agitates for the rehiring of an executive who might have had a hand in transferring those chips to China. One key question about Huang’s role at Nvidia will be impossible to answer except in the fullness of real time: How long will he last?

History is replete with examples of conquering heroes whose returns to power were greeted by mass enthusiasm, as Huang’s has been inside Nvidia. As is, a prominent progressive blogger with a doctorate in history, Napoleon played that role in 1815, when he assembled a popular army upon his escape from exile on Elba, only to come to grief at Waterloo. Napoleon may have planned to reestablish a French empire for the ages.

But that period is known as the Hundred Days, so you don’t need to do the math. Hiltzik: The very first AI chatbot was released in 1966. It turned its creator into AI’s most ferocious critic The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

The article argues that Huang’s reinstatement weakens accountability at Nvidia: the board reversed its position before an outside investigation was complete, despite questions about his conduct and the company’s China-related business. Reuters likewise reported that the reversal raised governance concerns while the investigation was still underway. More broadly, the piece contends that Nvidia’s governance was already too dependent on Huang, citing the lack of a clear succession plan and the board’s difficulty enforcing its own standards.

It warns that returning him to power could leave directors exposed to legal and investor scrutiny. The article also sees a national-security and conflict-of-interest problem in Trump’s intervention, given his reported Nvidia holdings and the unresolved questions about chip exports to China. Reuters reported both Trump’s role in urging Huang’s return and lawmakers’ continuing concerns about national security and unaccounted-for chips.

Nvidia’s board presents a different case: it said it was satisfied with Huang’s candor and leadership, considered him the right person to lead the company, and viewed his reinstatement as serving shareholders, employees, partners and customers. The board also said it received input from senior U.S. government officials and, based on that input, saw no national-security risk in his return. Supporters emphasized the company’s reliance on Huang and the disruption his departure caused.

Reuters reported that the return drew approval on Wall Street, followed a large public petition and came amid strong support from some investors and industry leaders; Nvidia shares surged after the announcement. The government assessment cited by the board offers a counterpoint to the article’s suspicions about Huang’s possible role in an illicit technology transfer: Reuters reported that senior officials did not see evidence that he had done anything illegal or improper related to national security.

That reported assessment does not resolve the questions under investigation, however. Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Michael Hiltzik has written for the Los Angeles Times for more than 40 years. His business column appears in print every Sunday and Wednesday, and occasionally on other days. Hiltzik and colleague Chuck Philips shared the 1999 Pulitzer Prize for articles exposing corruption in the entertainment industry. Follow him on Bluesky at