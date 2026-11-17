Short sellers are focusing on Nvidia's financial statements and China dealings after CEO Jensen Huang lost his job over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy. All eyes are on third-quarter earnings and future guidance.

Jensen Huang lost his job as chief executive of Nvidia on Nov. 12, amid allegations of an affair with a suspected Chinese spy and two other Nvidia executives.

His departure has been brutal for investors, but short sellers warn that an even bigger problem could slam the stock next. Wall Street bosses and tech bros have mourned the loss of the 63-year-old chip magnate, his black leather jacket and his prolific dealmaking. But questions about those deals, some reportedly sealed with handshakes and many involving China, have sparked growing concerns about Nvidia's future.

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Nvidia Short Sellers Eye Financial Statements

Nvidia short sellers had warned months ago about Huang's unusual relationship with a woman who turned out to be a suspected Chinese spy. Now they are looking past the sex scandal to something potentially more worrisome: Nvidia's financial statements. They noticed odd things about Alice Huang's employer Megaspeed, a cut-out of a Chinese tech concern that was buying Nvidia chips despite export restrictions. They also raised eyebrows over how Nvidia accounted for some chip deals in its books.

Accordingly, these short sellers began betting that the stock of this Silicon Valley darling, which had boasted a $5 trillion market capitalization just a few months ago, was heading for a severe correction. That is why they are now focusing on what happens after Nvidia announces third-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the close of trading, specifically on future guidance.

The earnings may be great and that might be enough for rabid Jensen fanboys to come back with another petition to have him reinstated. But those earnings are a rearview mirror metric. That is why you need to pay attention to future guidance by the interim management. If there is no guidance, that is a tell as well, the naysayers say.

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It means that Nvidia is so broken from an accounting and business model standpoint that its top execs have no idea where things are headed. There is good reason to believe that guidance will not be good. Over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent gave a telling interview with Fox Business colleague Larry Kudlow. Bessent called Huang a wonderful innovator for building Nvidia into a powerhouse chip company that is helping to power the AI revolution.

Treasury Secretary Questions Nvidia China Sales

But he stopped well short of calling him a great CEO or affirming that Nvidia's dealings with China were completely above board. Bessent signaled that Nvidia under Huang sold its most valuable chips, those that can be used for military and surveillance AI applications, to China Inc., which answers to the Communist Chinese Party. He said to ignore the sex stuff and focus on whether the company violated US export controls preventing its chips from making their way to China.

Bessent then called for a dramatic shakeup in management and a new CEO from outside the company. Not exactly a ringing endorsement. Yes, this administration often speaks out of both sides of its mouth. President Trump followed up Bessent's remarks on Monday suggesting he would like Huang to stay around.

Trump also has a friend in Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick who, as Bessent pointed out, helped craft policy that appears to have allowed Nvidia to possibly circumvent those export controls. Lots of ass-covering from the Huang fan club, inside and outside the government, which is why it is best to ignore that noise and focus on the forward guidance Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a group including Elon Musk, shareholders and current and former Nvidia employees and executives sent a letter to the Nvidia board demanding that they bring Jensen back pending an independent investigation and clear evidence that his removal serves the company. The debate over Huang's departure continues. Two conclusions have been making the rounds since Nov. 12. One is that he was irreplaceable as the head of the company.

The other is that Nvidia is probably better off without him. Where you stand depends on where you stand on big questions: whether artificial intelligence is the greatest technical advance of all time or vastly overblown; whether it would not have emerged if not for Huang or he rode a wave that was already building; and whether the system he developed of circular capital financing within the AI sector and merged with high-powered salesmanship is sustainable or the product of a bubble.

On one issue there should be no dispute. Truly indispensable chief executives are rare indeed, and many more are endowed with that label than deserve it. The old Jensen, the black leather jacket, the Godfather of AI, the rock star viewed as the face of the AI boom, is over and in the past. How or whether Huang fits into that category is likely to remain the subject of debate for some time.

Even people who have taken strong stands for Huang have hedged their bets. Investor and Nvidia bull Dan Ives shortly before his resignation declared, the old Jensen, the black leather jacket, the Godfather of AI, the rock star viewed as the face of the AI boom, is over and in the past.

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Stephen Witt, the author of a Huang biography, wrote in a New York Times essay that Nvidia without Jensen Huang is like the Bulls without Michael Jordan, but also that Huang's unraveling is a tale of masculine hubris, of a man undone by reckless overconfidence, which makes him seem rather smaller than Michael Jordan. History tells us that supposedly irreplaceable CEOs can be a mixed curse for the companies they have led.

Corporations Tied To Single CEOs Face Risk

If one accepts that no human is perfect, then a corporation whose fate is identified with any one person lives on a knife's edge. Enterprises closely tied to the reputation of a single person tend to have a few things in common. One is that their star player is a founder or founder-adjacent.

Often they made themselves unassailable at their initial public stock offering stage, typically by issuing multiple classes of stock that give them a voting majority even with a minority economic position. Another commonality is a supine board of directors; it is not usual for the dominance of an entrenched individual to betoken broader governance shortcomings.

Nvidia Board Shows Signs Of Corporate Arteriosclerosis

That has been the case at Musk's corporate empire, in which boards comprising his cronies have allowed him to fashion mergers among his companies that advantaged the shareholders at one over those at another. The acquisition of Nvidia's 10-member board may not be quite as crony-fied as Musk's, but it displays not a few flaws. It shows signs of a certain corporate arteriosclerosis: Three directors joined the board in 1993 and a fourth in 1997.

Only four joined in 2020 or later, including Suzanne Nora Johnson, a former executive at Goldman Sachs, who was named this year. The board is very light on experienced CEOs of major industrial firms, only two by my count, served in that capacity, both at subsidiaries of conglomerates. A plurality of four come from investment firms, two from law firms and two from universities. The rest had senior executive positions elsewhere before joining the Nvidia board.

The qualification shared by eight directors is service on the boards of other companies. That is not as much of a recommendation as it might appear on the surface, since American corporate boards are not typically known for standing up to their high-powered CEOs. Huang is taking all the heat for his own hubris, but the Nvidia board was complicit in his rise. The lesson delivered by the problems of entrenched CEOs does not seem to matter in high tech.

The AI company Anthropic, which is about to launch its own IPO, will have no fewer than five classes of stock, a structure aimed at depriving public shareholders of a majority vote in management affairs. It is true that some companies have thrived with individuals cemented securely in place. It is hard to argue with the success of Meta Platforms, the owner of Facebook. That is not to say that Zuckerberg's dominance has not been without a cost.

In 2019, the Federal Trade Commission hit the company with a $5-billion fine for violating its users' privacy even after promising not to do so in a 2011 settlement with the FTC. The company did not admit to wrongdoing in either case. Last month, a New Mexico judge socked Meta with a fine for lying about privacy protections for its users. Yet Meta is so rich that the fine, which it will appeal, will not drive it out of business.

As for Musk, his public companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have been endowed with market valuations well in excess of what they would receive from traditional securities analysis, largely due to Musk's personal aura as a purported genius.