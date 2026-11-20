L.A. Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to set an example and fight a proposed Dodger Stadium gondola project.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom arrives to meet with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday. L.A.

Councilmember Eunisses Hernandez is calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to set an example and fight a proposed Dodger Stadium gondola project. , from a press release issued two months ago by the governor’s office: “While Donald Trump looks for ways to hand public lands to private developers and roll back the safeguards that protect our parks, wildlife, and coastal communities, California is doing the opposite.

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” On Thursday, in front of a few dozen souls huddled beneath canopies to get out of the rain, L.A. City Councilmembercalled out Newsom for caring for public lands — well, one of them anyway — in the same way the governor said Trump does.

“California should be setting a different example,” Hernandez said, “especially if you want to be the next president of the United States. ”— comes before the state parks commission for a vote. The question: Is the project compatible with the land use plan for the Lopez: Dodger Stadium gondola plan about to hit heavy turbulence as state park defenders play hardballA no vote could kill the gondola project.

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A yes vote would advance the project toward the City Council, with a vote there expected sometime next year. It could also trigger a lawsuit from project opponents. To former state parks director Ruth Coleman, a no vote is a no-brainer.

How, she wonders, could a private project to deliver people to a private business — with a gondola station at one end of the park and gondolas flying overhead — possibly be compatible with a small oasis of green space in a crowded part of town? The gondola proponents say this is nonsense. The gondola route would run along the fringes of the park, just as the Metro A line does now.

Advocates say that every tree lost to construction would be replaced by four new trees, and that an environmental impact report shows the project “would leave 99.7% of state park land untouched. ”But back to Newsom: At Thursday’s news conference, project opponents suggested that the governor wants the gondola approved and has pressured the state parks commissioners to go along. I asked a spokesman for Newsom whether the governor had taken a position on the gondola.

“Will let you know if I hear anything,” the spokesman said. I haven’t heard back. I asked a spokesman for the gondola proponents whether McCourt or anyone else associated with the project had advocated for it with the governor. I haven’t heard back.

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Phil Ginsburg, the chairman of the state parks commission, wouldn’t say whether he had heard from Newsom or one of his representatives about the gondola. Ginsburg did say he had “heard from many passionate supporters and opponents” and would share his thoughts at the Dec. 2 meeting. Despite eventually allowing protestors to voice their opposition to the Dodger Stadium gondola project, Metro certifies a revised environmental impact report.

“I hope she continues as mayor to stand with us in protecting our state parks and our green spaces,” said Hernandez, whose district includes Dodger Stadium and surrounding neighborhoods. “I know protecting green space is a priority for her. I asked a spokeswoman for Raman for the incoming mayor’s position on the gondola project. I haven’t heard back.

.could be happening at about the same time as the 2028 presidential primaries.

You can envision the negative advertising already: Hernandez calling out Newsom, with his own words framing videos of construction disrupting the calm of a cherished park.