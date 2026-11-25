More money and greater awareness produced a relatively swift tabulation that spared the state its ritual of condemnation and ridicule. The Democratic landslide also made for clear-cut results.

nation’s election denier-in-chiefthe front-line election workers“It’s been a great election, despite everything that we had to overcome,” said Kim Alexander, head of the nonpartisan“It’s easy for people to quickly forget the numerous hurdles California had to get through,” Alexander said, “and so I think that makes the speed and smoothness of the vote count even more remarkable.

”But California offered a ripe target, given the duration of its vote count — a function of commendable efforts to make voting as widespread and friction-free as feasible.and those ballots are counted so long as they are postmarked by election day and received by officials no later than seven days after. That accounts for part of the delay. Another reason is sheer volume: More than 13.5 million ballots were cast in this midterm election,.

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Their falsehoods spurred California lawmakers to prove it was possible to encourage broad voter participation while, at the same time, delivering election results more quickly.was an extra $40 million aimed at speeding up California’s vote counting. Most of the sum — $29 million — went toward staffing, technology and equipment upgrades. About $10 million was allocated for outreach and voter education and $750,000 was aimed at combating election misinformation. It wasn’t just officialdom that acted, however.

California voters also did their part to thwart Trump’s assault, turning out in significantly higher number than in most recent midterm elections.

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“My social media feed was filled with messages from all kinds of people urging people to vote, urging people to vote early,” Alexander said. “I do think thatbeing made by the federal government to impede our voting process. That motivated people to become even more outspoken about the importance of voting and motivating other people to vote. ”The day California rejected Proposition 40, Washington state voters OKd a new income tax on millionaires.

But it’s probably not the last word in either blue state. California has had many close contests. In one of its earliest presidential elections, in 1860, Abraham Lincoln carried the state by fewer than 1,000 votes. not long after the polls closed in California; no waiting for daily vote updates from Kern, Fresno and Kings counties to know which party would prevail. Alexander believes the improvements to California’s balloting are lasting ones, and this month’s uneventful tally was not just a function of. Still, she said, more can be done to speed things along, including upgrades to aging infrastructure and the statewide voter database.

“It’s not just about building a better facility,” Alexander said. “It’s about the workflow and finding the bottlenecks and figuring out how to reduce those. ”The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content.

The column argues that California’s faster vote count was a significant improvement, achieved despite legal and operational hurdles and efforts to undermine confidence in the election. It credits voters, lawmakers, election reform advocates and election workers for making the process more efficient. At the same time, the piece says the state’s broad vote-by-mail system and large volume of ballots help explain why counting can take longer: mailed ballots must be verified, and ballots postmarked by Election Day may arrive afterward.

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California officials describe the receipt window as a protection for voters affected by mail delays. The article credits new state funding for staffing, technology, equipment and voter education, alongside higher turnout and encouragement to vote early, with helping the count proceed more smoothly. California’s new law also set a 13-day deadline for reporting most ballots, though some ballots requiring additional processing are exempt.

The column cautions that the clear Democratic victory made this election less suspenseful, but argues the improvements are lasting. It also notes that aging infrastructure, the statewide voter database and workflow bottlenecks remain areas for further improvement. Critics argue that a quicker count requires more than new funding: they favor further changes to the deadlines for accepting late-arriving ballots and allowing voters to correct signature problems.

A Press-Enterprise opinion piece says those steps could streamline processing, while acknowledging recent reforms as positive. Some critics also question California’s universal mail-ballot approach. In the state’s secretary of state race, Republican challenger Don Wagner said he would seek to roll it back and move up the deadline for certifying results. Election officials’ position underscores the trade-off: they say timely results matter, but prioritize access and secure processing over rushing a count.

The 13-day deadline covers most ballots, while specified categories can be processed later; officials have up to 30 days to complete the remaining canvass. Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West. He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including 13 presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races. Follow him on Bluesky at