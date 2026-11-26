Sean McVay's ability to adjust and instill confidence in his players in times of adversity has played a key role in the team winning five consecutive games.

Rams coach Sean McVay yells from the sideline during the third quarter of a 26-13 win over the Green Bay Packers at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday night.

Sean McVay’s ability to make adjustments and instill confidence in his players in times of adversity has played a key role in the team winning five consecutive games. By trusting reserve players to fill critical roles and adapting to the needs of the team, McVay has the Rams feeling upbeat ahead of its most challenging stretch of the season. A lesser team would’ve gone careening off the cliff if the wheels fell off like that.

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Rams lean on Blake Corum’s 184 yards and a strong defense to defeat Packers Blake Corum rushes for a career-high 184 yards and a touchdown on his birthday as the Rams beat the Green Bay Packers 26-13 to extend their win streak.