It doesn't make sense that the Dodgers would lose out on signing free-agent pitcher Tarik Skubal unless Mark Walter's money troubles played a role.

Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal stands on the field during a workout ahead of Game 1 of the NLCS at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Oct. 10.

It doesn’t make sense that the Dodgers would lose out on signing free-agent pitcher Tarik Skubal — unless Mark Walter’s money troubles played a role. The Dodgers are used to signing the biggest free agents every offseason, but things seem different and it’s not strictly because of the looming lockout. Skubal signing a $450-million deal with the New York Mets raises questions about whether Walter’s financial situation is limiting the Dodgers in any way.

Also read Tarik Skubal May Force the Dodgers to Rethink Their Rules of Free Agency

They just lost their main target in free agency, the pitcher who cost them three top prospects just four months ago, the instant ace of their staff, their best starting pitcher in the postseason, the one man who could ensure they were World Series favorites again next season, their chosen one. The Dodgers never lose these battles. The Dodgers are never outbid for a player they covet. When it comes to the offseason, the Dodgers never finish second.

Free agent Tarik Skubal plans to sign with the Mets, agreeing to a nine-year, $450-million contract. It is the largest for a pitcher in MLB history.. They embraced him during the nearly three months he was here.

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They marveled at his guts, admired his smarts, and were thrilled that he had made a good friend in When he became a free agent, they chased him like they have chased all their superstar signings, ultimately showering him with sweet talk during a meeting last week in Los Angeles. But the Dodgers really wanted him, and don’t the Dodgers always get what they want?

They haven’t been outspent since Guggenheim bought the team 14 years ago, and now one has to wonder if this is bigger than baseball. Dodgers owner Mark Walter presents pitcher Roki Sasaki with his 2025 World Series ring during an on-field ceremony at Dodger Stadium on March 27.

The crown jewel in his portfolio is the Dodgers and, if one crunches the complex web of numbers, it appears he may have to eventually sell them too,That’s all well and good, but exactly what team is he keeping? Will the Dodgers be able to continue spending the sort of money that helped them win three World Series championships in the last seven years?

Mark Walter and his representatives have said multiple times the Dodgers won’t be sold, but he also said that about his stake in the Cadillac Formula One team. Granted, he was in a traditionally risky category that usually doesn’t thrill baseball president Andrew Friedman, that being a 30-year-old pitcher wanting a long-term deal.

Carrying the weight of the baseball world on his shoulders when he joined the Dodgers in August as a two-time defending Cy Young Award winner, Skubal handled the burden with a rare calm fierceness. He was the Dodgers’ best pitcher down the stretch with a 5-2 record and a 2.61 ERA.

He was good enough to be their Game 1 starter in both the division series and the championship series, holding the Atlanta Braves to one run in six innings and two runs in five innings. Dodgers pitcher Tarik Skubal delivers in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 3.

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In Skubal, the Dodgers not only had a chance to enlist perhaps baseball’s best arm, but they would also be bringing back a player who they knew and understood, signing a Dodger to be a Dodger. The Dodgers seemingly could have done this. The Dodgers clearly should have done this. Nov. 19, 2026 Certainly, there are no other signs of this happening, and the Skubal signing may simply be a case of Friedman once again being smarter than everyone else.

But still... for the first winter in a long time, fans who became so devoted to a team with no limits may have to start worrying about the bottom line. Whenever opening day arrives next year, Mark Walter will still likely own the Dodgers, and they still have enough great players to be serious championship contenders. Bill Plaschke, an L.A.

Times Sports columnist since 1996, is a member of the National Sports Media Hall of Fame and California Sports Hall of Fame. He has been named national Sports Columnist of the Year nine times by the Associated Press, and twice by the Society of Professional Journalists and National Headliner Awards. He is the author of six books, including a collection of his columns entitled “Plaschke: Good Sports, Spoilsports, Foul Balls and Oddballs.

” Plaschke was also a panelist on the popular ESPN daily talk show, “Around the Horn. ” He is in the national Big Brothers/Big Sisters Alumni Hall of Fame and has been named Man of the Year by the Los Angeles Big Brothers/Big Sisters as well as receiving a Pursuit of Justice Award from the California Women’s Law Center.

Plaschke has appeared in a movie , a dramatic HBO series and, in a crowning cultural moment he still does not quite understand, his name can be found in a rap song “Females Welcome” by Asher Roth.