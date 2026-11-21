Egyptian author Abdelrahman ElGendy won the National Book Award for nonfiction but was denied a visitor visa and was unable to attend the NYC ceremony.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has incorrectly claimed that Arabs do not produce science, literature, or win noble prizes. Abdelrahman ElGendy won the National Book Award for his nonfiction work, “Huna: A Memoir of Revolution, Prison, and Becoming.

” He was invited to the awards ceremony in New York City Wednesday but was unable to attend after the U.S. consular office denied the author a visitor visa.

Also read RFK Jr.’s Crackpot Measles Cure Comes Back to Haunt Him

“There’s 500 million Arabs in the world, and yet they don’t produce science, they don’t win the Nobel Prize, they don’t win the Fields Prize, they don’t win the Wolf Prize, they don’t produce literature. ” Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. spoke those words last month while campaigning for Michigan’s Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers, right before Rogers RFK Jr. has never been one for factual accuracy.

Plenty of Arabs have been honored by the award bodies he mentioned, but with so much at stake, he wasn’t about to adopt an “Honesty Is The Best Policy” strategy as Republicans faced impending doom at the polls. Beyond the political implications, El-Sayed speaks for those of us who have been othered by our “foreign” heritage, the color of our skin, the food we eat, our accents or the way we pray.

But let’s pretend for a minute that he had a flash of conscience and decided to present a more honest picture.

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“Arabs do win,” he might say. “We just won’t let them in the country to collect their prizes. ”for his nonfiction work, “Huna: A Memoir of Revolution, Prison, and Becoming. ” He was invited to the ceremony in New York City but couldn’t attend after the U.S. consular office denied the Egyptian author a visitor visa.

ElGendy built a literary career and completed his memoir in the U.S. but left in April 2025 fearing that he would be deported back to Egypt, where he was a political prisoner for more than six years. His book recounts his experience living through the political upheaval following the military-backed coup of Egypt’s president Mohamed Morsi in 2013. He was just a teen when he was arrested.

ElGendy now resides in exile in the U.K. His editor delivered the author’s acceptance speech at the awards gala Wednesday.

“If you’re listening to this, then a years-long dream of mine has come true, and I’m not there to live it with you,” he wrote. “Today, that dream should have come full circle, but like so many of the circles ruptured in my life, it will remain unfinished, broken by an oppressive regime with a fascist ideology whose concentration camp stands ready to swallow the bodies it deems undesirable.

” He dedicated the award to Palestinians, political prisoners and to the “tens of thousands of souls disappeared into ICE concentration camps. ” ElGendy joins the ranks of other Arabs who have won prestigious honors but have been denied entry into the U.S. to receive their prizes.was part of the Associated Press team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting.

He was unable to attend the New York ceremony after being denied a U.S. visa amid travel restrictions affecting Yemeni nationals. ” won the Oscar for documentary short in 2017, but he was refused entry into the U.S. to attend the ceremony.

Review: The two Syria documentaries you must see to really understand what the hell is going on there In a scene from the documentary film “Last Men in Aleppo,” a Syrian civilian rescue squad known as the White Helmets rushes to a bombed-out apartment building on a residential street in Aleppo.denied a U.S. visa to attend the Academy Awards for his film, “The Cave,” which was shortlisted for the 2020 Oscars. Note to RFK Jr.: Had ElGentry been at the gala for the 77th National Book Awards this week, he would have stood alongside four more writers of Arab heritage being recognized for their work.

, who was recognized for her novel “Paradiso 17. ” The other three finalists were Palestinian-American poet Fady Joudah, Cuban-Palestinian poet Carolina Ebeid and Syrian writer Samar Yazbek.is a Palestinian-American chemist who won the Wolf Prize in Chemistry in 2018 for his work on reticular chemistry and metal-organic frameworks. Tawakkol Karman is the Yemeni journalist, politician, and human rights activist who was a co-recipient of the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize.

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RFK Jr. could learn from the Arab or 20 who’ve “produced science” and won prestigious awards for doing so. But it’s not thefog and 5G cell phone networks altering our very DNA. Is it any mystery why he doesn’t value their contributions? It was announced Tuesday that measles is no longer eliminated in the United States, reversing what’s been called one of the country’s.

An independent commission of the Pan American Health Organization revoked the nation’s measles-elimination status this week after determining that the virus circulated nonstop for more than a year. That dubious distinction came within months of Egypt’s Deputy Minister of Health and Population, Dr. Amr Mohamed Kandeel, being awarded the 2026 World Health Organization’s Nelson Mandela Award for Health Promotion.

They were honoring his work toward modernizing Egypt’s immunization systems, thereby helping the country achieve certification for eliminating measles and rubella. Fingers crossed that America catches up to Egypt someday.

Meanwhile, Arabs will keep contributing to humanity and winning those awards, despite RFK Jr.’s insistence that they are way, way behind. Lorraine Ali is news and culture critic of the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she was television critic for The Times covering media, breaking news and the onslaught of content across streaming, cable and network TV.

Ali is an award-winning journalist and Los Angeles native who has written in publications ranging from the New York Times to Rolling Stone and GQ. She was formerly senior writer for The Times’ Calendar section where she covered entertainment, culture, and American Arab and Muslim issues. Ali started at The Times in 2011 as music editor after leaving her post as a senior writer and music critic at Newsweek Magazine.

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