USC played a terrible first half before rallying to beat Maryland. Now Mirjam Swanson writes the Trojans' biggest win would be spoiling UCLA's season.

USC running back Waymond Jordan evades Maryland defensive back Lavain Scruggs and scores a touchdown at the Coliseum on Saturday. UCLA’s first loss — and a potentially serious injury to its quarterback — gives USC a chance to play spoiler next week during their rivalry showdown.

A win could deliver a 9-3 finish and relieve some pressure on Lincoln Riley, but the College Football Playoff is out of reach. I’m not sure even USC film students would have scripted it this way, moving the stakes like goal posts one week before this season’sAnd, yes, that tees up a tantalizing spoiler opportunity for No. 18 USC when the teams meet Saturday at the Rose Bowl, but it also almost certainly crushes the Trojans’ pipe dream of leapfrogging the pack into College Football Playoff consideration.and improve to 8-3 — can still knock the Bruins out of the 12-team playoff.

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And, possibly, box them out of the Big Ten title game: If UCLA loses to the Trojans, and Indiana, Iowa and Oregon win their regular-season finales, there will be a four-way tie for first place and tiebreakers would put Oregon and Iowa in the conference championship. The Trojans won’t have the opportunity to be the first team to beat UCLA.

And they’ll likely face aIt only ratchets it up, because as good a season as UCLA has had, losing to a wounded Bruins would be embarrassing — just as losing to Maryland would have been. No. 18 USC capitalizes on two interceptions to bounce back from a halftime deficit and defeat Maryland 35-21 ahead of its rivalry game against UCLA.

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It took a fiery halftime speech from Riley for his Trojans to shake off their apathetic, pathetic start to senior day, when USC was mostly moseying while only freshmanYou’ve heard of getting friend zoned; the Trojans were getting red zoned, settling for field goals on their first two trips and continuing a trend. UCLA might have lost at Michigan on Saturday, but the surprising Bruins were playing with house money at the Big House. The Trojans were at home — and their house? It was a mess.

At least until the Trojans cleaned up in the second half, scoring 22 unanswered points, securing two of their three interceptions, out-rushing the Terrapins 129-19 and outscoring them 22-7. If it wanted, Maryland could play Riley’s one-or-two-plays-away game, because the tide didn’t totally shift in the Trojans’ favor until they were saved from a Terrapins 67-yard touchdown by an illegal formation penalty. But that’s not actually how football works, of course.

And the truth of the matter is that USC took control, reminding us once again of what it’s capable of.

“We started finishing drives on offense,” Riley said of his team’s response. “The turnovers that we got were huge. When you make those, it changes everything. Started doing a better job on third down.

Just everything. I mean, we just started playing good ball … it was fun to see the team really humming on all cylinders there in the second half. ” The Trojans held the fort; their only loss at the Coliseum in two seasons was the debacle against the Oregon Ducks in September. And they can say they played one of only three teams to avoid an upset across eight Big Ten games Saturday.

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And now, with a win against UCLA, they can wrap up a 9-3 season … which would leave them in pigskin purgatory. Goodish but not up to the program’s great expectations, self-imposed going into Riley’s fifth year at the helm by billboards around town: “The Time is: Now. ”And in this topsy-turvey, wide-open Big Ten season, USC’s being close seems far, far away. Like a missed opportunity.

Like one ofBut then Maiava took control and finished by connecting on six of his final eight passes, including another touchdown to Mosley, this one from 9 yards out to make it 20-14 with 2:06 to play in the third quarter. They can exact some payback for what the Bruins did to the then No. 2-ranked USC team in 2006, upsetting them 13-9 at the Rose Bowl.

“It’s always a fun game every year,” Riley said. “But especially when these games have some extra meaning behind them, they’re even better. ”Mirjam Swanson is a sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked for the Southern California News Group, as a sports columnist and an NBA and WNBA beat writer.

A Southern California native, she earned the distinction of a top 10 APSE honor for columns in 2023. At prior stops, she covered golf, action sports, city government, education and the occasional unexpected bear visit.