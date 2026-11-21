A La Verne retirement village boasts 10 centenarians, with more closing in behind them.

Residents of the Hillcrest retirement home in La Verne gather Thursday for a celebration. From left at rear: Joseph Clair Hanawalt, 102; Graham Lovelace, 103; Annie Eloise Wallis Greene, 100; Carl Beckwith, 100; Margery Spillman, 103; Mickey Deutsch Kommel, 100; Ruth Walker Kurtz, 107; and Bob Ratliff, 100.

The number of centenarians is expected to quadruple by 2054 due to boomer birth rates, medical advances, affluence and other factors. The centenarians arrived one at a time, ranging in age from 100 to 107, traveling by scooter, walker and wheelchair to the dining hall at the Hillcrest retirement community in La Verne. Sharon Wulfensmith , a fellow resident and author who introduced the nine centenarians and compiled a 30-page history of their lives.

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“They … lived through the Great Depression, World War II, the Holocaust, the civil rights era and much more. ” Ruth Kurtz, at 107, could easily pass for 25 years younger. She wore a ruby red sweater and a lovely string of pearls. Her hair was perfectly coiffed.

“I love red,” she told me in a low voice, looking out at roughly 150 fellow residents and family members who had come to honor the centenarians, a Hillcrest tradition. Four others joined the 100 club this year — Mickey Deutsch Kommel, Annie Eloise Wallis Greene, Bob Ratliff and Carl Beckwith. A 10th centenarian, Margaret Coston, recently left Hillcrest to live with family, but she was honored as well.

As were recently deceased residents, including Atala Bravo , Imogene Porter Hanawalt, Joseph Schechter, and Charles Sterling Pratt. A popular Netflix docuseries focuses on ‘Blue Zones,’ where lifestyles centered on faith, community and healthful eating lead to lower rates of chronic disease and greater longevity.

“You would never know it,” the staffer whispered again. “Never. ” Making it to 100 used to be rare. When I was born in the 1950s, there were only about 2,500 centenarians in the United States.

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By 2024 there were 101,000, and the number isdue to boomer birth rates, medical advances, affluence and other factors. As of 2024, 78% were women and 77% were white. Some of the secrets of a long life are not so secret. Good genes can help; good luck is even better.

There’s a big difference between age span and health span, and enjoying the years rather than enduring them means being able to handle the rising cost of suitable housing and quality supportive care, both of which are out of reach for many. Hillcrest was founded in 1947 by Church of the Brethren, and many of the residents have been members of, and even ministers in, the church.

Some of the honorees mentioned faith and family connections as key to their long lives. She said a good day is made better with classical music, and she loves sitting on her porch and taking in the sun. She also has a neighbor she’s particularly close to. That would be her son, Donald Kurtz, 81, who also lives at Hillcrest.

Donald had a quick explanation for his mother’s longevity.

“She’s somebody who doesn’t get upset about anything and never has anything but kind words to say about people,” Donald said, delivering yet another blow to my hopes of a long life. “I don’t know if I want to turn 100 or not,” said Jacki Gingrich, 85, a Hillside resident who attended the ceremony. “It depends on if my friends are still around. … I’ve already lost my husband, so i don’t want to lose all my friends.

”Annie Greene had tears in her eyes when she told me about her departed husband, but she was all smiles when she told me how she met him. She was a nurse’s aide at a Palm Springs hospital. The year was 1948, and a World War II Navy veteran, working as a cop, brought in an unruly gent who needed medical attention and physical restraint.

‘I know I am fortunate. I walk without help, but use a cane for outdoor safety. I renewed my driver’s license when I was 95 and still drive — my license expires when I am 101,’ writes an L.A. Times reader.

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“I’d get one arm and one hand down, and I’d start on the other one,” said Greene, and then her patient would break free of the first restraint. “The police officer … came over to me and he said — I’ll never forget this — ‘I think you need a guy that knows how to tie a knot. That’s me. ’” The cop, Ted Greene, died in 2006.

He and Annie were married for more than half a century, and their son and daughter attended the Hillcrest celebration. Kommel, who got a college economics degree in New York when that was extremely uncommon for women, later went back to school for a teaching degree in California.

She went parasailing in Hawaii to mark her 85th birthday, roots for the Dodgers, and her musical tastes range from classical to rock and modern genres, because, as she explained to me, that keeps her connected to her grandchildren. “Who is that classy lady, with the red high heels, emerging from that bright red Cadillac in the parking lot? Oh, that must be Marge.

Some people just seem to be born to stay young for a long, long time. ” Spillman told me she had to park the Cadillac, for now, after breaking her leg in a fall. I asked where she sported off to when she was behind the wheel. She wasn’t sure.

Steve Lopez is a California native who has been a Los Angeles Times columnist since 2001. He has won more than a dozen national journalism awards and is a four-time Pulitzer finalist. Lopez is the author most recently of “Independence Day: What I Learned About Retirement, From Some Who’ve Done It and Some Who Never Will.

” His book “The Soloist,” inspired by his columns on his relationship with a Juilliard-trained homeless person, was a Los Angeles Times and New York Times best-seller, winner of the PEN USA Literary Award for Non-Fiction, and the subject of a Dream Works movie by the same name. He has also written three novels and two column collections.

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