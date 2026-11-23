Elyjah Staples of Marquez is one of many high school football standouts who have chosen loyalty over promises by playing for the same school for four years.

Elyjah Staples of Marquez is one of many high school football standouts who have chosen loyalty over promises by playing for the same school for four years.

Too often, players and parents are swayed by recruiters and agents to leave their respective schools in search of titles and more lucrative opportunities. Because it has become rare for a top high school athlete to stay at the same school for four years, let’s take a moment to salute football players who ignored the agents sending text messages trying to get them to move and weren’t swayed by the constant wooing of parents seeking to buy a championship team with their wallet.

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, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound senior at Marquez High in Huntington Park. If anyone were to become a target to steal, it would be Staples. High school football: Top performers in the SouthlandHe has a scholarship waiting for him at California when he graduates this semester and arrives at Berkeley in January.

“I thought I was going to lose him,” Fortiz said in what has become almost a yearly waiting game among football coaches seeing if their top player will be swooped away by the promises from the many recruiters for private and public schools who never get caught even though recruiting is illegal in high school sports. What kept Staples at Marquez was his love for his school, confidence in defensive coordinator Greg Tucker, who has known Staples for years, and his motivation to prove he could earn a scholarship out of Marquez.

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“You don’t have to go to a big school to play if you have the grades and go to work,” Fortiz said. That will be Staples’ legacy at Marquez as his name appears on TV screens in the coming years playing college football. He was recruited to California to be a defensive end, but he’s being used as a middle linebacker and tight end for Marquez because that’s where the team needs him.

He will do anything to help his team succeed. On Friday night in the City Section Division II semifinals, he had 12 tackles, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble and had five catches for 74 yards and a touchdown in a 20-6 win over top-seeded Jefferson. Marquez, the No. 12 seed, plays San Fernando on Friday at 7 p.m. at Birmingham for the Division II title.

“It shows everyone that you don’t have to be at a big-time school to accomplish your goals,” Staples said. “It feels good to prove people wrong. Going to Marquez gave me the opportunity to struggle and build a lifetime family. I’ve been given the opportunity of becoming a role model to not just a few people but the whole school, and I’ve been able to inspire a lot of kids even outside my own school.

”The senior quarterback runs for four touchdowns and passes for three to help the Sea Kings avenge a playoff loss last season to the Tritons.to the list of four-year loyalists. A starting quarterback since his freshman season, he faced the yearly question, “Are you staying? ” He earned a scholarship to Nevada and is trying to deliver a Southern Section Division 2 title against San Juan Hills on Saturday.

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Braylin Drake of Corona Centennial, a senior running back, was once headed for stardom as a sophomore until an injury. He suffered another injury as a junior. He stayed for his senior year despite starting out as a third-stringer. He has contributed mightily during Centennial’s journey to the Division 1 final on Friday at the Coliseum against St. John Bosco.

There are many more who deserve a big thank you for doing something that shouldn’t even be worthy of a story, but in the era of the transfer portal and parents seeking scholarships for their son at all costs, this is the reality of high school sports in 2026.

“I want to continue to inspire kids who come from smaller communities or a community that doesn’t have as many resources that it is possible to achieve your goals if you put your mind to it,” Staples said. St. John Bosco ends Santa Margarita’s winning streak, advances to Division 1 title game St. John Bosco junior quarterback Koa Malau’ulu passes for 221 yards and three touchdowns as the Braves defeat Santa Margarita in the Division 1 semifinals.

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.