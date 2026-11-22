It's been 50 years since a Democrat won the state, but after a midterm blowout Texas is now competitive. The shift is the most significant change to the presidential map since California went blue.

With Democrat Gina Hinojosa as Texas governor, the party can build the fundraising and organizational structure needed to seriously compete there in 2028. But after sweeping Democratic victories, Texas is now a competitive state the GOP will have to fight to win.

, turned in the strongest performance by a Democratic presidential candidate in a quarter-century, More promising, it seemed as though he’d built ona midterm election filled with jaw-dropping surprises , Democrats captured each and every one of the top statewide offices in Texas, claimed a U.S. Senate seat, flipped the House of Representatives and defeated all four Republicans seeking reelection to the state Supreme Court. A closely fought Senate race and competitive contest for governor have raised Democratic hopes, again.

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A Texas win would scramble the presidential map in 2028 and beyond. But the GOP drubbing is not just something for Democrats to crow about. The red-to-blue transformation represents a monumental shift that carries nationwide implications, not least in reshaping the 2028 presidential race. Only a fool would venture to say how Texas — which hasn’t gone Democratic in a presidential election since 1976 — will vote two years from now.

looks at a House of Representatives office directory as he departs a House Democratic Caucus leadership election on Capitol Hill on Nov. 19. Much will depend on the presidential nominees, how much they raise and where, when the screws tighten, the candidates and their allies choose to allocate their time and money. But the plain fact is Republicans can no longer assume Texas is all locked up, as they have for well over a generation.

To do so would be suicidal, said Dave Carney, a campaign strategist for the state’s last two governors,. The GOP, Carney said, is “going to have to have a command focus” to win back the state in 2028. That alone is a huge development and, potentially, the most significant change to the presidential map since 1992, when another reliably Republican state turned blue — for the next 30 years it turned out, and counting.

Through money and lavish attention, Bill Clinton colored California a lasting shade of blue, dramatically reshaping the nation’s presidential map in the process. When Bill Clinton won California in 1992, he became the first Democrat to do so since Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.. Clinton carried the state with just 46% of the vote in a three-way contest with President George H.W. Bush and independent Ross Perot.

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Many, including Clinton and those around him, feared the showing might be a one-off, with California reverting to Republican form at the first opportunity. Clinton crushed Republican Bob Dole by 13 percentage points. No Republican has come close to winning the state since; few presidential candidates have even tried to compete.was hugely consequential. It freed Democrats to spend hundreds of millions of dollars elsewhere, including the battlegrounds of the Midwest and states such as Arizona, Georgia,Now the opposite is true.

Money and resources that Republicans might have devoted to other states may need to be invested in Texas, an enormously expensive state which, for decades, has been foundational to the GOP’s presidential success. The state’s 40 electoral votes are second only to California, which has 54. It’s hard to see how Republicans make up that deficit if they fail to carry Texas. They fled California for Republican Texas.

Then the blue wave hit the Lone Star State Hundreds of thousands of conservative Californians moved to Texas, hoping for a change of political scenery. Now they find themselves in a blue state. There’s been a self-defeating, self-perpetuating cycle that vexed Democrats for years. Winning Texas seemed like an extreme long shot at the presidential level, so the party and its candidates refused to invest the considerable sum needed to make the state competitive.

Because they declined to make that investment, the state never grew truly competitive. It’s not, however, as if Texas suddenly leans Democratic. Hinojosa and Talarico are both relative moderates, especially compared with most blue-state Democrats, which explains at least some of their success. , who worked to turn the state into a Republican fortress before helping put Gov.

George W. Bush to the White House.

“Do I think JB Pritzker has a chance? No. Do I think someone who’s a centrist could? It depends who the Republican is.

“The further left the candidate, the less likely it is they’re going to be competitive in this state,” Rove said. “The larger their wallet, the more likely it is they can afford to come in and play. ” John Anzalone, a Democratic pollster who has worked in several presidential campaigns, including Biden’s 2020 run, agreed it’s far too soon to size up the 2028 landscape.

What is clear, Anzalone said, is that after statewide wins in places such as“the electoral battleground map has expanded” and Democrats “will be spending in states we haven’t spent in a long time. ”The following AI-generated content is powered by Perplexity. The Los Angeles Times editorial staff does not create or edit the content. The article argues that Democrats’ sweeping 2026 victories—after decades without a statewide win—mean Republicans can no longer treat Texas as assuredly red.

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The scale of the reversal is striking against Donald Trump’s nearly 14-point win there in 2024, and recent shifts among Latino voters helped drive the Democrats’ gains. The article contends that Texas’s 40 electoral votes could reshape the 2028 campaign map. If Republicans have to defend Texas, they may need to divert money and attention from other battlegrounds; if Democrats can compete there, the state could offer a consequential route to the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

The piece suggests that a durable contest in Texas would require sustained investment, fundraising and organization—not simply a strong midterm showing. Democratic leaders say the party’s electoral battleground is expanding, while Republican strategist Dave Carney warns that the GOP would need to focus directly on winning Texas.

The article also emphasizes that candidate appeal will matter: it notes that Texas Democrats who won statewide in 2026 were relatively moderate, and quotes Karl Rove arguing that a centrist Democrat would be more competitive than a candidate further to the left. A contrasting view is that the 2026 results do not establish a lasting partisan realignment.

Republican strategist Karl Rove attributed some of the Democratic sweep to crossover voting and opposition to Ken Paxton, while warning that the result did not reflect an overnight change in Texas’s electorate. Republican strategists have also argued that an unusually unfavorable political climate and weak GOP candidates contributed to the losses. Jeff Burton cautioned that Democrats could misread the result and that the state could “snap right back” if they assume their gains are permanent.

More broadly, Brookings analysts caution that midterm outcomes have limited value in predicting the next presidential election: midterm turnout differs from presidential turnout, and past midterm results have not reliably forecast the following presidential winner. Even some Democrats urged caution. James Talarico warned against assuming Texans had become partisan Democrats, while analysts noted that the 2026 result was exceptionally favorable to Democrats and may not be repeated in 2028.

Mark Z. Barabak is a political columnist for the Los Angeles Times, focusing on California and the West. He has covered campaigns and elections in 49 of the 50 states, including 13 presidential contests and scores of mayoral, legislative, gubernatorial and congressional races.

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