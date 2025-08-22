Commanders Trading Brian Robinson Jr. to Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders are trading running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys. Robinson was a third-round pick in 2022 and the Commanders' leading rusher last season. He has fallen out of favor with the coaching staff recently.

The Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons forced Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. out of bounds during a third-quarter run at AT&T Stadium on January 5, 2025. The Cowboys lost to the Commanders, 23-19. Two people familiar with the deal said the trade will be finalized once Robinson passes a physical. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade hadn’t been announced.

Fifth-round rookie Jordan James is also out with a broken finger, and second-year back Isaac Guerendo just returned to practice this week after missing time with a shoulder injury. Robinson was one of a few players left who were drafted by Washington’s previous regime led by Ron Rivera. A third-round pick in 2022, he was the Commanders’ leading rusher among running backs last season with 799 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns. He has 2,329 yards rushing and 15 TDs the last three seasons. General manager Adam Peters, who came from San Francisco, drafted Jacory Croskey-Merritt in the seventh round this year, and the rookie known as “Bill” was expected to share carries with Austin Ekeler and Chris Rodriguez Jr. after Robinson appeared to fall out of favor with the coaching staff. Robinson didn’t play in Washington’s preseason game on Monday night and was excused from practice earlier this week. Coach Dan Quinn said an organizational decision had been made to hold Robinson out of practices and games and to keep players informed of the situation so they did not hear about it elsewhere





dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Brian Robinson Jr. Dallas Cowboys Washington Commanders Trade NFL

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Brian Robinson Jr. sits out Commanders' loss amid uncertain futureWashington Commanders veteran running back Brian Robinson Jr. did not play in his club's 31-17 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night in Landover, Maryland, possibly signaling the end of his tenure with the franchise after three seasons.

Read more »

Brian Robinson Jr. Trade: Three Best Fits for Commanders RBBrian Robinson Jr. is sitting out of Monday's preseason game as the Commanders explore a potential trade.

Read more »

NFL preseason: Are the Washington Commanders trying to trade Brian Robinson Jr.?A former Montgomery high school standout stepped up for the Commanders on Monday night.

Read more »

Dallas Museum of Art appoints new director, Brian FerrisoBrian Ferriso, director of the Portland Art Museum in Oregon, will be tasked with leading the DMA through an expansion of the downtown building.

Read more »

Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Scuffle Leaves Coach Brian Schottenheimer HeatedTraining camp battles sometimes spill over into real battles.

Read more »

Dak Prescott reflects on Brian Schottenheimer’s offense amid Dallas Cowboys’ training campDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, entering his 10th NFL season, spoke to the media after practice, sharing his perspective on the team’s early intensity.

Read more »