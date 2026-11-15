Commanders Safety Quan Martin Fined $17,911 for Unflagged Hit vs. Rams

The NFL fined Commanders safety Quan Martin $17,911 for a hit on Tutu Atwell that drew no flag against the Rams. Washington forced a punt on the play.

Nov 8, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin takes the field before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectplaces the play at 9:22 of the second quarter. Los Angeles faced third-and-2 at its own 28, and Matthew Stafford went to Atwell over the middle . The pass fell incomplete, with Martin credited on the play. The Rams punted for the second straight possession.

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That stop was part of a day when Washington held Los Angeles to. Luke McCaffrey returned the kick 10 yards to Washington’s 29, and the Commanders moved the chains once before punting it back. Washington led 10–3 at the time.

Then on the next third down, Stafford gets an easy one to his WR. But *doink* its a PBU/drop from Tutu Atwell. Had Martin been flagged then, the Rams would have had a first down. Instead, the stop held up in the gamebook, and the fine came later.for potential violations, whether the officials called a penalty or not.

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Its public list doesn’t spell out what part of Martin’s contact prompted the fine. He can appeal, though the listing doesn’t say whether he will.before the game. The NFL assessed him $10,839 for a separate second-quarter incident it described as striking, kicking, or kneeing. Officials flagged Forbes at 12:25, giving Washington 15 yards and a first down.

Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com