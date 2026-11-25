The Washington Commanders signed former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad after a workout, reuniting him with college teammate Jayden Daniels. Aiyuk joins a receiving corps missing Terry McLaurin, who tore his patellar tendon.

The Washington Commanders have signed former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk to their practice squad. The move came after Aiyuk visited the team on Wednesday afternoon and worked out for coaches and front office staff.

The two sides quickly reached a contract agreement following the visit. Aiyuk, 28, was released by the 49ers on Monday, ending a multiyear saga between the team and the player. He cleared waivers before joining Washington. Taking the field for the Commanders this season would mark his first game action since 2024.

Also read 49ers make final decision on Brandon Aiyuk, ending ugly saga with former star

Adam Peters Praises Brandon Aiyuk Work Ethic

Commanders general manager Adam Peters praised Aiyuk in a radio interview prior to the workout. Peters was the 49ers vice president of player personnel when San Francisco drafted Aiyuk with a first-round pick in 2020. One of the things that I dont think anybody can dispute is his work ethic, Peters said Wednesday on the Sports Junkies on 106.7 The Fan.

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Hes one of the hardest workers on the team, and thats how he became an All-Pro type of player for us in San Francisco. It was his work ethic and his drive to get better. And so the last season I was there, he had a fantastic season. He was a true No. 1 receiver at the time.

Peters added more praise for Aiyuks on-field abilities. Hes a guy whos a tough cover, hes great after the catch, hes got great hands and really, hes a smart player, Peters said. So, theres a lot of great things about him on the field. And he worked hard to get there.

So it wasnt just that he was the most gifted guy that came out. Hes self-made too. He made it the hard way. So, yeah, kindred guys as junior college guys, me and him.

Aiyuk Reunites With Jayden Daniels Washington

But I think the one thing that stands out to me is his work ethic. The new start in Washington also comes with a familiar face. Aiyuk reunites with Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, his former college teammate at Arizona State. The two played together during the 2019 season, shortly before Aiyuk entered the 2020 NFL Draft.

Daniels later transferred to LSU, won the Heisman Trophy, and became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The former teammates recently had a social media spat, but now they are reunited at the pro level. Aiyuk fills a major need for a receiving corps lacking depth since Pro Bowler Terry McLaurin landed on injured reserve. McLaurin tore the patellar tendon in his left knee.

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Washingtons new-look receiver group will feature Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, Treylon Burks and Aiyuk. After achieving a career-best 1,342 receiving yards in 2023, Aiyuk agreed to a four-year extension worth up to $120 million with the 49ers. In 2023, he recorded 75 catches for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns, earning All-Pro recognition. He followed that up in 2024 with only 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Aiyuk Injury History And 49ers Contract Issues

Aiyuk suffered a torn ACL and MCL in October 2024. He has not returned to the field since. His issues with the 49ers date back to 2024, when the team voided his 2026 guaranteed salary after he failed to fulfill obligations regarding his rehab from the ACL injury. He further estranged himself from the team with bizarre social media posts over the past year.

His exit followed a fractured relationship with head coach Kyle Shanahan and a string of negative posts aimed at the organization. Despite the drama, Aiyuk remains one of the best route runners in the league. At just 28 years old, he remains in his prime. If he can rekindle his pre-injury form and Daniels can get the most out of him, the Commanders could have quite the receiving corps heading into next season.

Washington enters the stretch run looking for a boost to its offense, and Aiyuk could provide it if he looks like his old self.