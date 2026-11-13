Commanders QB Sam Hartman to star on next season of ‘The Bachelor’

Hartman, who has built a career passing the football, will now pass roses to dozens of contestants on the hit ABC reality show.

quarterback will be the next star of “The Bachelor,” which will return for its 30th season on ABC in March 2027.after the announcement.

“I have a tough time holding conversation with one girl. Thirty is going to be pretty tough. ” The 27-year-old is a Charlotte, North Carolina, native and was a standout college quarterback at Wake Forest and Notre Dame. He set ACC records for the most career touchdown passes and 300-yard passing games, and he became a national heartthrob in the process.

Also read ‘The Bachelor’ Casts NFL Quarterback Sam Hartman as Season 30 Star

In 2022 while playing for Wake Forest, Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome. The rare condition causes blood clots in a vein near the collarbone, according to the He returned to the field the following season and received the ACC’s Brian Piccolo Award, which goes the conference’s “most courageous” football player.

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Hartman went undrafted in 2024, later signed with the Commanders and is a member of the team’s practice squad as he awaits his After building a career passing the football, will now be passing out roses to dozens of contestants on the hit ABC reality show.