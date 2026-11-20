Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman isn't letting his football career stand in the way of finding his happily ever after. The 27-year-old has been a

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman looks on from the sidelines during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectannounced as the next star of ABC's hit reality dating series, "The Bachelor.

" Hartman will headline the show's upcoming 30th season, where he'll meet several women hoping to win his heart, and he's taking it very seriously. Commanders' Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants , Hartman was questioned about his appearance on the popular show and hinted at what he is looking for in his "teammate for life.

Also read NFL Pros Debate Sam Hartman Bachelor Announcement Amid Practice Squad Status

" "Not to give away too many secrets, but my family is all in the medical field. My dad and brothers are pursuing careers as doctors, and my mom is a nurse," Hartman explained.

"I think compassion and caregiving are really important. I was at the Ronald McDonald House last night, and I think it's a unique and meaningful place. Ultimately, I'd like to find somebody who has a lot of compassion and shares that same love for giving back to others. I think it's about being able to give back to each other, too.

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" Sam Hartman says he’s doing The Bachelor for sincere reasons. Says nobody asks how a couple met when they’re at the altar. Says he’s looking for a partnerHartman told reporters that the show initially reached out to him "out of the blue.

" However, his connection to Wake Forest, where he played college football, puts him in familiar company. Former Bachelor stars Matt James and Tyler Cameron also having played football for the Demon Deacons.

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman warms up during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect A chance at finding love on a reality TV show was never part of the practice squad quarterback's original plans, but Hartman isn't ruling out the possibility that it could lead to something very real.

"For anyone who's married, when you went up there , you said your vows. Did they ask you where or how you met?

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" Hartman asked a reporter. "They ask you if you want to do this thing through sickness and in health. And I think that's the realistic thing for me. No matter how you meet somebody, no matter what it is, at the end of the day, they ask, 'Do you want to do this?

' Whether it's good or bad. " Jul 29, 2026; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Hartman stands on the field during a drill on day one of training camp at BigBear.ai Performance Center at Commanders Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Filming for the 30th season of "The Bachelor" will begin at the end of the NFL season, with the show's premiere scheduled for March 2027.

Kelsey Leonard is a proud Coastal Carolina alumna who has been covering a variety of sports since 2015. Her previous stops include A to Z Sports, Fox Sports, iHeartRadio, Heavy.com, Forbes, BetUS, and ESPN. When Kelsey is not watching or writing about sports, she enjoys getting lost in a good book or going on an adventure with her family.