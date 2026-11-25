Jayden Daniels led two fourth-quarter go-ahead field goal drives and Stefon Diggs was caught yelling on the sideline as Washington beat Cincinnati 22-20.

The Washington Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals 22-20 on Monday night at Northwest Stadium, improving to 4-5-1 on the season. Jayden Daniels led two fourth-quarter go-ahead field goal drives, covering 56 yards and 64 yards, to secure the win.

Quinn's Bold Fourth Quarter Gamble

Coach Dan Quinn faced a critical decision with less than three minutes left and the Commanders down 17-16. Facing fourth-and-1 from the Bengals 24, Quinn could have kicked a field goal to take the lead. Instead, he went for it, later explaining he wanted to give Daniels the ball at the end of the game. Quinn was rewarded when Daniels connected with rookie Antonio Williams to set up the game-winning field goal.

Also read Jayden Daniels Gets The Better Of Joe Burrow: 3 Takeaways From The Commanders' Win

On the final two possessions, Daniels was 7-of-8 for 115 yards, excluding two spikes, and both drives ended in go-ahead field goals. Daniels has now posted a passer rating over 90 in seven consecutive games. He has gone without an interception in seven of his eight starts this year. He is succeeding without left tackle Laremy Tunsil and No. 1 receiver Terry McLaurin, the team's two highest-paid players.

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On the first big throw to Williams, Daniels saw two-high coverage and threw with anticipation before Williams cleared nickel Josh Newton and safety Bryan Cook. On the second, rolling left against man coverage, Daniels threw Williams open past corner D.J. Turner II. Daniels took a hit from B.J.

Hill on the first throw and got up to spike the ball. The Commanders ran the same play first on May 21 in OTAs and practiced it repeatedly. The Commanders have spent significant time every Thursday since October on two-minute situations. In the Giants rematch 11 days earlier, Daniels engineered a nine-play, 67-yard touchdown drive before halftime and a game-winning, three-play, 71-yard drive at the end.

Diggs Sparks Team Energy With Intensity

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught on camera yelling throw the f---ing ball after Daniels was sacked on a third down while Diggs appeared open. Quinn defended the outburst. I love that, Quinn said to ESPN. There is a lot of good that comes with it where it can sound like he is mad, but it is like some energy that comes behind it.

Quinn also said if something did not feel right, I would step in and address it, according to NBC Sports. Diggs, 32, is in his 12th season and his fifth team. He had four catches for 45 yards in the win. In 10 games this season, he has 40 catches for 431 yards and six touchdowns.

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The win kept Washington's slim NFC East hopes alive as they chase the 6-3-1 New York Giants. The Commanders will look to keep rolling when they play the 3-8 Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.