The Commanders got encouraging injury news on Bill Croskey-Merritt and Lucas Patrick as injuries hit Joe Burrow’s starting guards before Monday night.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels throws the ball during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Nov 12, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect. To be eligible to play Monday night, Bill must first be activated. Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn was asked if Arizona was a more realistic return window: "The football part, that’s always the big piece to me to see how he performs over the next three days.

Also read Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em Sit 'Em: Rashee Rice or Stefon Diggs?

" - Center Lucas Patrick also fully participated Thursday after clearing concussion protocol. When Quinn was asked about his availability, he called him "good to go.

" Nick Allegretti has been dealing with a chest issue, but it didn't keep him out of practice either. After, he's got to be in the driver's seat now in terms of who starts, but having Patrick available if needed is a must at this stage of the season. - Jayden Daniels kept it simple when he talked Thursday about what Washington has to do against Cincinnati.

“We gotta put up points,” he said. The Bengals are averaging 30.9 points per game, and the Commanders are at 21.8. A six-minute drive that ends in a field goal still puts a lot on Washington’s defense the next time Joe Burrow gets the ball. - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor was asked what part of his offense he’s proudest of.

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He went with short yardage. Burrow has completed, with 13 first downs and four touchdowns.

“Those are the drive extenders or the drive killers, depending on how you operate,” Taylor said. - Cincinnati was without starting right guard Dalton Risner at practice Thursday. Both knees are bothering him, and Taylor called him day-to-day. Left guard Dylan Fairchild was limited with an oblique injury.

- The Bengals opened linebacker Swayze Bozeman’s practice window Thursday after he’d been on injured reserve since October 12 with a forearm injury. He went through a full practice alongside receiver Andrei Iosivas, cornerback Jalen Davis and guard Brian Parker II. Those three returned to practice last week, and Taylor left their status for Monday open. - The Commanders and Bud Light are selling a 16-ounce collectible cup called the “Beer Spear” to go with the Hail Raiser debut.

It goes on sale Monday night at Legends Plaza outside Section 131 and atCommanders Are Still Underusing Antonio Williams. Dan Quinn Names the Next Step. Williams played 59 of Washington’s 69 offensive snaps, more than any receiver on the team, but was only targeted twice. One of those plays went for a 31-yard touchdown.

“I haven’t seen an episode,” Hartman said Thursday after practice. “I’m going to probably do some tape-watching after the season is over and … get the DVSport clicker going, you know, kind of break down first down, second down, third down and finally end at the fantasy suite. ”on a pass that Jayden Daniels put on Chig Okonkwo's inside shoulder. The ball should have gone to the other shoulder on the outside, where only Okonkwo could get it.

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Jevon Holland made a great play, but the truth is it was bad ball placement in the heat of the moment. Those are the types of plays you want to see your quarterback take chances on, though; he did what you want, just not the outcome the team needed. One study, published Thursday by researchers at Boston University and Banner Health, was based on a small sample of former American football players who donated blood while alive.

After those players died, autopsies of their brains determined they had CTE. The researchers then identified a CTE marker by examining the levels of a specific protein in the blood samples. Michael Alosco, the co-director of clinical research at Boston University's CTE Center and co-senior author of the study, called the test a "game changer" in the ability to diagnose the degenerative brain illness in the living.

"I'm cautiously optimistic that we can really understand this finding and move it forward in the next five years or so," Alosco told ESPN. Washington ranks 30th in third-down offense, and Cincinnati ranks 30th in third-down defense. That gives the Commanders a chance to extend drives and limit Joe Burrow’s possessions. Commanders insider Ben Standig brings positive injury updates, blitz data, and what Sam Hartman had to say about being on "The Bachelor.

" Then Ben welcomes Bengals insider Jay Morrison to the podcast ahead of Monday's game against Cincinnati. What Washington faces against the league's hottest offense, led by QB Joe Burrow. It's not only their wide receivers that are concerning. Tangling with an upgraded defensive front.

How the Commanders can win. - analysis of Washington's RBsCommanders Locker Room: Preparing for the lethal Joe Burrow and Bengals offenseZac Taylor wasn't eager to revisit Jayden Daniels' standout performance the last time he faced the Bengals on Monday Night Football. Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams.

A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com