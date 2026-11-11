Commanders News: NFL-Worst on Third Down, Washington Faces the Giants’ Blitz Again

Washington ranks last on third down as Nick Allegretti starts at center against a Giants defense that sacked Jayden Daniels five times in their first meeting.

Oct 11, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels prepares to pass defended by New York Giants cornerback Dru Phillips during the first half at Northwest Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Washington ranks last on third down as Nick Allegretti starts at center against a Giants defense that sacked Jayden Daniels five times in their first meeting. | HTTR4LIFE LLC.

Also read Giants Injury Report: Cam Skattebo, J.J. McCarthy Trending in Right Direction for Commanders Game

The team apparently had already shifted its focus to its Week 10 opponent, the NFC East-leading New York Giants, who, at 5-2-1, also With center Lucas Patrick still in concussion protocol, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn confirmed at his presser Tuesday that the team is. Rookie Matt Gulbin took over for Patrick when he left the Rams game Sunday; Quinn explained after Sunday’s game that Allegretti had been working more at guard, so he went with Gulbin, who had taken the most reps at center.

Thursday will mark Allegretti's Washington did not practice Monday and held a walkthrough Tuesday, so both days’ participation listings are estimates. Treylon Burks improved from a projected nonparticipant Monday to projected limited Tuesday. Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown remain on IR. Stefon Diggs, Antonio Williams, and Van Jefferson handled the available receiver work against Los Angeles, with Jaden Bradley a possible practice-squad elevation if needed.

Tight end Colson Yankoff and Patrick were estimated nonparticipants for a second day. Chig Okonkwo and Shy Tuttle improved from projected limited Monday to projected full Tuesday. The Giants held a practice Tuesday, and quarterback J.J. McCarthy and running back Cam Skattebo were full participants after Monday’s projected limited designations.

Abdul Carter and Malik Harrison stayed limited. Cornerback Colton Hood was added as limited after dislocating a finger at practice on Tuesday. Washington Commanders Injury Report 11-10-2026 | Washington Commanders PR Quinn wants the Commanders to run the ball more, but they keep giving David Blough too few plays to do it. Washington ranks 11th in rushing yards per game and 25th in attempts, while its.

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The Commanders converted three of 12 against the Rams and ran only 10 plays in the third quarter. Quinn sees more carries coming from longer drives. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler won’t get many chances if Washington keeps sending out its punt team after another short series. Quinn said Washington has added extra red-zone repetitions for a second week, so the work started before Sunday’s loss.

The Commanders still turned two takeaways in Rams territory into three points and committed three accepted pre-snap penalties. Daniels said he has a say in which plays Blough keeps in the game plan, while acknowledging the first-time coordinator is working through growing pains. They have had those conversations. Thursday is when the offense has to get the details right.

Allegretti’s first start back at center comes against a defense that sacked Daniels five times in the October tie.and got three sacks during that stretch. They added seven against Philadelphia on Sunday, three by Arvell Reese. Daniels said Tuesday he needs answers he can check to, including protection adjustments. Allegretti has to get those calls across before the snap, giving Daniels a chance to use them.

A month later, Washington has managed only one win since, and will enter the game at 2-5-1 after losing 20-13 to the Rams in Week 9. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn acknowledged the importance of Thursday's game during his presser on Monday: "But what I will say is, like, man, we need this win this week. There’s no doubt.

" Washington heads to MetLife Stadium this week three games behind the 5-2-1 Giants in the NFC East, where another loss would push Quinn’s team further out of the race. : “I think that in all likelihood Brandon would probably sign with a team that knows him, somebody that has somehow been affiliated with him either in college or theMathematically the Commanders remain alive, but with nine games remaining, any realistic hope the team has for a strong finish likely begins and ends vs. the Giants on Thursday .

A win and they would be two games back with eight to play and own the tiebreaker -- if that eventually mattered.. Washington had signed Patrick just 11 days before that start. In that game, right guard Sam Cosmi couldn't go, so it made sense to slide Allegretti over. The next week in London, Patrick stayed at center, and Gulbin slid over to right guard.

That signaled Patrick had already taken over for the offseason starter, though Quinn initially called the change temporary before naming Patrick the starter the following Friday.

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“I’ve worked with some mental health coaches on that just because it’s a tough process — handling some injuries and being out of the lineup,” Allegretti said Tuesday. “For a long time in my career, I kind of just kept all that to myself.

So working through that these last couple of years helped me a ton, and I think it’s helped me day to day just to truly enjoy being here, being in the locker room, regardless of what my role is. ”Heading into the Rams game on Sunday, the Washington Commanders were short on receivers: Terry McLaurin is out for the season, Treylon Burks is out, and Dyami Brown moved to injured reserve.

Sounds like a day for Stefon Diggs to shine, right? The problem is Diggs' first catch, a four-yard burner, came with 7:28 left in the third quarter; he wouldn't gain another yard until a five-yarder with 4:41 left in the game. With 52 seconds remaining, they found him again for athat moved Washington from its own 9 to the Rams' 49 and put the team in position to tie the game.

John is joined by the voice of the Commanders Bram Weinstein as the Commanders have a short week to prep for a must win game against the Giants. On the latest episode of The Lake Lewis Jr. Show, Lake breaks down the latest developments for the Washington Commanders and asks 'What's next for the team after another tough loss?

' Episode 1,450 - Is Thursday night Dan Quinn's final game as Washington HC? He on Monday spoke to his messaging not getting through. Bad sign... Mual and Dre closes the book on the Commanders week nine loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Former OC Scott Turner joins the show for a live film session. Commanders offensive lineman Nick Allegretti has dealt with a lot the season and he has gotten help to deal with it. He told me, "Now, right? What's the point of being close?

We are 8 games in. Either you figure it out or you'll continue to find yourself in the same position.

"Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com