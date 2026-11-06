Commanders News: Myles Garrett Could Join Aaron Donald as Washington Fights Costly False Starts

Myles Garrett could return alongside Aaron Donald as Washington tries to fix its false starts. Treylon Burks missed another practice before the Rams game.

Nov 1, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels drops back to pass against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Washington put Daron Payne, Javon Kinlaw, and Jeremy McNichols on IR, then claimed Robert Henry Jr. Rams QB Matthew Stafford has arm soreness before Sunday.

| HTTR4LIFE LLC. Burks sat out again Thursday with a foot injury, and Dyami Brown was added to the report as limited with a calf issue. Stefon Diggs returned after a Wednesday rest day. With Terry McLaurin on injured reserve, the Commanders have one more practice before they must make a call on their receivers for Sunday.

Also read Rams CB Jaylen Watson is out for season after shoulder surgery; Myles Garrett returns to practice

Washington has a different kind of decision at defensive tackle. Jer’Zhan Newton practiced fully for the second straight day, but the Commanders still have to activate him from injured reserve before he can play. Shy Tuttle remained limited with a shoulder injury. The team movedRobert Henry Jr. is back on Washington’s active roster with a chance to play his first regular-season NFL game.

He told the team he is preparing for that opportunity, though he does not know what his role will be against Los Angeles. Rachaad White and Austin Ekeler remain the established backs. David Blough described the third running back’s job as a supplemental one, leaving Henry’s workload to be determined.. Trent McDuffie, dealing with a back injury, and Kam Curl, who has a foot issue, missed practice again Thursday.

Los Angeles signed former Ram David Long Jr. to its practice squad, while Sean McVay said Josh Wallace and former Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes will be asked to do more without Watson. How much Washington can test that group may depend on what happens with Burks and Brown on Friday. Matthew Stafford practiced fully for a second straight day despite the right elbow issue that surfaced after the Chargers game.

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Myles Garrett and tight end Terrance Ferguson were limited again as they work back from injured reserve; both would need to be activated to play Sunday. Guard Steve Avila improved to full participation, but linebacker Grant Stuard did not practice. Tight end Colby Parkinson and long snapper Joe Cardona also remained out. Commanders vs Rams Injury Report 11-5-2026 | Washington Commanders PR Blough didn’t dress up Washington’s start against Philadelphia.

He said the offense is still working through the mistakes that wrecked its opening 15 minutes, including pre-snap penalties that have been “killing us. ” The Rams’ front gives the Commanders plenty to account for before the ball is snapped. Blough said Washington cannot simply double Aaron Donald on every play with Byron Young rushing off the edge and Garrett potentially joining him. Jones saw the rushers working together against the Eagles, whether Washington sent four or five.

Stafford presents a different problem: he recognizes pressure quickly and gets the ball out. Jones also said having Steve Wilks on the sideline against Philadelphia helped him focus on the next defensive call. Sunday will show whether that arrangement and the improved rush coordination hold up against the Rams. Los Angeles made another roster move Thursday, promoting kicker Joshua Karty from its practice squad.

Brandon McManus remains on the active roster; Karty handled kickoffs last week while McManus took the field goals and extra points. Washington long snapper Tyler Ott was named the team’s 2026 Salute to Service Award nominee. Ott has supported the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, which helps families who have lost a service member. Commanders' Unique Usage of Safety Nick Cross Could Have Long-Term Implications Quinn emphasized Cross’ communication against Philadelphia.

“But most importantly, I really felt his communication in this game, the urgency of what we're looking for from that," Quinn said. "So I thought that was a good step forward as well. ”The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced its five remaining Contributor nominees for the Class of 2027 on Wednesday, including former Washington Redskins quarterback Doug Williams, who currently serves as a senior advisor toGM Adam Peters.

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The field started with 42 nominees and has been reduced to this group, which includes Robert Kraft, Ralph Hay, Virginia McCaskey, and John Wooten. TheWhen George Costanza pitched the show about nothing to NBC president Russell Dalrymple, Dalrymple asked, “Well, why am I watching it?

"More than 30 years later, that sentiment still applies. As evidenced by the fact that, per Nielsen, 19.015 million watched Sunday night’s snoozefest between the Eagles and Commanders on the network that Dalrymple once ran. It’s an amazing number, given that it was the 2-5 Eagles against the 1-4-1 Commanders.

The game itself wasn’t particularly compelling, and it followed afternoon windows that culminated in a down-to-the-wire showdown between the Chiefs and the Broncos.while he recovers from a torn pectoral muscle. He was downgraded to OUT before the Eagles game, but Commanders head coach Dan Quinn likes how his return is progressing.

"The arrow is going up for sure, and I'm very optimistic for it. But it's important to stack another good week of him in practice and movements.

" Newton must still be activated from injured reserve before he can play against Los Angeles. Luke McCaffrey looked good on that long kickoff return, but he barely played on offense. With Terry out for the year, is there a reason he still isn’t getting more opportunities at receiver? DL depth,Burks, Armstrong and solving the foot-stepping on Jayden Daniels | John Keim Report Episode 1,447 - We were told David Blough's offense would be a lot different than Kliff Kingsbury's.

It really hasn't been. Why? Philip Hughes covers the Washington Commanders with a focus on daily news, film analysis, roster construction, player development, and the fan culture surrounding one of the NFL’s most scrutinized teams. A longtime sports writer and content creator, Hughes has spent more than 20 years building football audiences across the interwebs and following the daily beat of the NFC East. email: hailbng+si@gmail.com