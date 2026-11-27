Commanders News: Cowboys' Collapse Puts Washington Ahead With Fewer Wins
Dallas blew a 21-point Thanksgiving lead, putting the Commanders ahead with fewer wins. Brandon Aiyuk is signed; Arizona brings new questions.
Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels runs off the field during the final seconds of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Northwest Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Dan Quinn backs Stefon Diggs but says Lucas Patrick’s snaps need work after the Bengals win. Plus, rookie nominees and Arizona’s defensive shakeup. | HTTR4LIFE LLCA very unexpected but wonderful thing happened on Thanksgiving. While America was recovering from their afternoon meals, the Dallas Cowboys somehow lost a 31-10 lead to the Joe Milton-led Philadelphia Eagles.
Themarked the biggest comeback in the history of Thanksgiving Day games. Which might be the best line I write today. In the process, Dallas fell to 5-7 and moved into third place in the NFC East, while Washington moved into second at 4-5-1, ahead of the Cowboys by winning percentage. The Giants still lead the division by two games.
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