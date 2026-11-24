Rookie Drew Stevens revealed the mental trick behind his 56-yard field goal that stunned the Cincinnati Bengals and lifted the Washington Commanders.

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Also read Rookie Heroes Lead Washington to Thrilling Comeover Win Over Cincinnati

It was a big win for the team, and you've got to imagine the immense pressure Stevens was under with the game on his shoulders .

However, he had no problem getting the job done, and afterward he explained how he centers himself in those moments. Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens used some wild mental tricks to relax before attempting a game-winning field goal on Monday. I promise you, even if you had a thousand guesses, you'd never land on the technique he used.

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"Authentic Drew Stevens. You really want to know what I tell myself?

" Stevens asked. "I sit there, and I'm like, 'OK,. Am I gonna tell my kids that their dad was a little... you know. Am I gonna tell my kids that?

Or am I gonna tell my kids that, yeah, your dad walked out there and he drilled it, and he was ready for it?

' That's what I'm gonna tell them, because that's how it happened. " First of all, opening by referring to himself in the third person tells me that Stevens is not lacking in confidence from the jump, so he's probably not psyched out by high-pressure kicks from deep. THE CRAIG CARTON SHOW–UNFILTERED, UNAPOLOGETIC AND UNMISSABLE. DOWNLOAD HIS DAILY PODCAST NOW!

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, the threat of sounding like a loser to your future kids is a good one. If you already have kids, there's a non-zero chance they already think you're a buffoon. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP Next time I do anything, whether it's trying to ace an important meeting or just trying to throw down a dazzling Skee-Ball performance, I'm going to use it.