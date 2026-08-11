Rams Beat Commanders 20-13 as Kam Curl and Emmanuel Forbes Return to Face Former Team

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Washington Commanders 20-13 on Sunday at Northwest Stadium, led by Puka Nacua and Myles Garrett, while former Commanders Kam Curl and Emmanuel Forbes Jr. returned to beat their old team.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Washington Commanders 20-13 on Sunday afternoon at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. Former Commanders safety Kam Curl and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. both returned to face the franchise that drafted them and walked away with a victory.

Kam Curl Plays Through Injury

Curl played through a foot injury that threatened his availability. Yeah, I was going to play this game with my head cut off, Curl told the California Post after the win. I was just fighting. Fighting for the team.

Also read Rams at Washington Commanders: Who has the edge?

That is just being a team player and trying to do everything I can for the team. Forbes, a former first-round pick of the Commanders in 2023 who was released during the 2024 season, said the matchup carried extra meaning. I had this one circled, Forbes said. I was motivated to play them guys.

They let me go two years ago and I was just ready to go out there and show what I got. Forbes had some adversity in the game. Former Rams receiver Van Jefferson beat him on a quick slant for a 7-yard touchdown in the second quarter. But Forbes ultimately walked away with the victory and celebrated with Curl and linebacker Grant Stuard in the fourth quarter.

Washington led 10-6 at halftime but scored just three points the rest of the way. The loss dropped the Commanders to 2-5-1. Both Washington takeaways gave the offense the ball in Rams territory, but all the Commanders got was a Drew Stevens field goal. They still had the ball twice in the final six minutes with a chance to tie.

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The Giants beat Philadelphia 19-11 to move three games ahead of Washington in the NFC East. The Commanders get their rematch Thursday night at MetLife Stadium. Washington needed a better answer for Myles Garrett. He finished with three sacks, and the one that hurt most came when he beat rookie center Matt Gulbin and turned third-and-5 at the Rams 38 into fourth-and-17.

With Lucas Patrick out and a chance to tie the game, Washington needed more help for Gulbin in that spot. The Commanders also needed to double Puka Nacua more. He caught 14 of 19 targets for 150 yards and the go-ahead touchdown. Stafford kept going back to him.

Sonny Styles and Shy Tuttle Stops

At some point, you have to make somebody else beat you. Washington played the run well late. Sonny Styles and Shy Tuttle both made stops behind the line that helped force punts with the Rams trying to run the clock. Styles finished with 13 tackles and Frankie Luvu had 15.

That defense gave the offense enough chances to tie it. Van Jefferson gave Jayden Daniels a reliable option over the middle. He finished with five catches for 58 yards and Washington only touchdown, and both of his fourth-quarter catches went for first downs. He also had room on fourth-and-17.

Daniels left that one a little short, and Emmanuel Forbes got a hand on it. Washington wanted the ball in the end zone on the last snap. Stefon Diggs 42-yard catch gave Washington a real chance after it took over at its own 9 with 52 seconds left and no timeouts.

With three seconds left from the Rams 31, the ball went to Chig Okonkwo short of the goal line, and the Rams recovered a half-hearted attempt at a lateral that ended in a fumble. Washington got to the 32 and had two plays left. Neither throw was into the end zone. The last play was designed to be short.

Washington went the whole third quarter without a first down, even with the ball at the Rams 27 after an interception. Brandon Coleman false start helped put the offense in third-and-16. Drew Stevens did his job from 41 yards, but Washington wanted seven with that field position. Holding the Rams without a conversion on their first nine third downs was good work.

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What bothered Washington was how easily Los Angeles stayed out of third down coming out of halftime. The Rams went 69 yards for a touchdown without facing one. Rachaad White showed he needs more touches. He turned a short throw into 45 yards to set up Van Jefferson touchdown, and he showed what he could do on the ground when John Bates opened a hole on that 14-yard run.

With McLaurin out, White can take some of the work off Daniels. Frankie Luvu has been Washington best defender so far. He got to Matthew Stafford for a nine-yard sack, and Jer'Zhan Newton got into the backfield on a run Luvu finished for a loss. That is the push Washington wanted to see from Newton in his first game back.

Myles Garrett Forces Turnover

Washington wasted a chance to go up two scores. K'Lavon Chaisson and Nick Cross gave the offense the ball at the Rams 40. Sam Cosmi hold wiped out a good run, and Myles Garrett forced a turnover. In the first quarter, the game was tied 3-3.

The 15-yard throw from Jayden Daniels to Chig Okonkwo was textbook. With McLaurin out, Daniels should keep getting that option over the middle. Both tackles gave reason to worry. Brandon Coleman got beat on a run that lost four yards, and Josh Conerly Jr. wound up on the ground in pass protection.

Daniels got the ball out, but he needs more help against this front. Frankie Luvu set the edge well against the run. Holding the Rams to a field goal was a good result, but Washington cannot let Stafford stay on the field for 14 plays at a time. Myles Garrett is back alongside Aaron Donald, and Byron Young gives Los Angeles another way to get after Jayden Daniels.

Washington has to handle first and second down better. If the Commanders keep putting themselves in third-and-long, the Rams get to rush on their terms. Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson are out, which is a break for Washington thin receiving group. Antonio Williams should get work early again.

Jer'Zhan Newton Returns to Lineup

If the Rams take away Williams and Stefon Diggs, Daniels needs to find Chig Okonkwo over the middle. Jer'Zhan Newton is back. How much he plays was the first thing to watch. If Washington can get a push inside with four rushers, Matthew Stafford has less room to step up when Washington edge rushers get around the tackles.

The Rams were missing both starting cornerbacks, but with Myles Garrett back, Washington had to give Jayden Daniels enough time to make those absences matter.